Nominations for local hero awards to close soon

Rotary Club of Bundaberg were the Local Hero Award recipients in Bundaberg last year. Pictured are members Frank Hayes and Matt Griffiths.

Rotary Club of Bundaberg were the Local Hero Award recipients in Bundaberg last year. Pictured are members Frank Hayes and Matt Griffiths.

Do you know someone who goes above and beyond to help our local flying doctors?

Time is running out to nominate a member of the community for a 2021 RFDS Local Hero Award.

The Royal Flying Doctor Service Queensland Section is inviting Queenslanders to recognise selfless community members who have gone above and beyond to help the Flying Doctor.

RFDS Queensland Section CEO Meredith Staib said a local hero could be a volunteer, fundraiser, first responder or even a healthcare advocate.

“These people are often the lifeblood of their communities and we want to learn more about them. If you know a community member who has in some way helped the RFDS, please nominate them before next Monday,” she said.

“Our 2021 Queensland Hero will receive a $7,500 grant, courtesy of Ergon Energy Retail, to promote a healthcare initiative in their community.”

RFDS Local Hero Award recipients can be nominated for each of the nine RFDS Queensland Base regions – Brisbane, Bundaberg, Cairns, Charleville, Longreach, Mount Isa, Rockhampton, Roma and Townsville.

The 2021 RFDS Local Hero Awards are supported by Ergon Energy Retail, Seven News Queensland and Queensland Country Life.

Nominations for the awards close Monday April 12, 2021.

To nominate click here.

More stories

WHAT’S ON: 15 fun events to enjoy these school holidays

PROGRESS: Upgrades start for Bundy’s busiest intersections

Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards