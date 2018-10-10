Nominations exceed expectations ahead of auction

DRIVE: Andrew McKay will play for the Parkland Pies.

DRIVE: Andrew McKay will play for the Parkland Pies. Brian Cassidy

CRICKET: What do two radio presenters, a Don Tallon medallist and division 1 players have in common with each other?

They are all part of the inaugural list of players nominated for the Bundaberg Premier League T20 competition starting later this month.

The NewsMail can reveal that 70 players have nominated for the competition, including the four captains of the division 1 clubs, Luke Owen (The Waves), Andrew McKay (Norths), Jarrod Laycock (Brothers) and Greg Brady (Past Highs).

The players, minus the captains, will now be put up for auction this Friday night and bid on by the four franchises - Takalvans Taipans, Searle's RV Centre Vikings, Parkland Pies and Betta Heat.

Each has $15,000 in playing money to pick a squad of 11 players.

And they have a tough task picking some of the talent that has nominated.

The list includes 42 players that have played division 1 in recent years, including Cameron Henry, the current leading wicket-taker division 1 T20 and one-day competitions.

The mix is also includes balance of youth and experienced heads.

This includes seven-time Don Tallon Medallist David Boge, who is coming out of retirement for the competition.

Others to be involved include ABC Wide Bay chief of staff Scott Lamond and Hitz 939 breakfast presenter Matt Ambrose.

Captains have been distributed to the franchises with Owen to lead the Takalvans Taipans, McKay heading to Parkland Pies, Laycock on deck with the Betta Heat and Brady at the Searle's RV Centre Vikings.

They will help the franchises select players with a total of 44 out of 66 to make the cut.

Players who miss out will be put into a second chance pool to be put into teams if replacements are needed.

The auction starts at 6.30pm at Salter Oval.