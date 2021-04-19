Menu
The Sunshine Coast Daily has joined forces with 92.7 Mix FM’s breakfast announcers Caroline Hutchinson and Mark Darin to find the best service on the Sunshine Coast.
NOMINATE NOW: Say thanks to Coast’s best service

19th Apr 2021 5:00 AM

Ever had your car serviced for free because there was nothing wrong with it or a hairdresser slide you in last minute because you urgently needed a new do?

The Sunshine Coast Daily together with 92.7 Mix FM's breakfast announcers Mark Darin and Caroline Hutchinson is on a quest to find the best service on the Sunshine Coast.

The Gold Star award celebrates any kind of service - from hairdressers and baristas to check-out staff and mechanics - no service is off limit.

92.1 Mix FM and the Sunshine Coast Daily will announce a winner each Friday right through May.

A Gold Star Awards winner will also receive a $100 voucher for a Sunshine Coast restaurant.

Simply fill out the form below and nominate someone today.

