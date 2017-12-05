Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Nomads give gift to LifeFlight

LIFE FLIGHT: The RACQ Helicopter flying over Bundaberg.
LIFE FLIGHT: The RACQ Helicopter flying over Bundaberg. Paul Donaldson BUN100917RACQ1

THE safety of its members and speedy access for travellers seeking medical treatment is a priority for the Australian Caravan Club Wide Bay Burnett Nomads branch.

That's why the group chose RACQ LifeFlight as the charity to be the recipient of its 2017 annual charity gifting, branch president Daryl Smith said.

"We were delighted to be able to present a cheque for $1000 to RACQ LifeFlight,” he said.

Each year the ACC Wide Bay Burnett Nomads make a generous gifting to a worthy charity.

"We hold raffles at every branch muster and it doesn't take long for the prize money to mount up,” Mr Smith said.

ACC national chairman Craig Humphrey said the club was proud of the ACC Wide Bay Burnett Nomads and its annual gifting to good causes.

"The branch members have always played an active and integral role in the success of the ACC and this is one of their many successful activities,” he said.

The ACC Wide Bay Burnett Nomads was the third branch of the ACC to form and recently celebrated its 10th anniversary.

Topics:  donation gift lifeflight

Bundaberg News Mail
Resident pooh-poohs unisex public toilets

Resident pooh-poohs unisex public toilets

NEW toilet blocks are popping up around the region that only feature unisex cubicles.

Auswide Bank boss welcomes commission

Auswide Bank Ltd Managing Director Martin Barrett. Photo Ashley Clark / NewsMail

'Banking system critical to the economy'

UPDATE: No bodies found after salvage crews roll the Dianne

DIFFICULT OPERATION: Inspector Darren Somerville at Round Hill Headland.

The boat will be lifted to the surface and towed to Bundaberg.

Help calls almost double this storm season

ON DUTY: SES local controller Kieran Galey.

Weather related calls for help almost double

Local Partners