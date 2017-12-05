Nomads give gift to LifeFlight

THE safety of its members and speedy access for travellers seeking medical treatment is a priority for the Australian Caravan Club Wide Bay Burnett Nomads branch.

That's why the group chose RACQ LifeFlight as the charity to be the recipient of its 2017 annual charity gifting, branch president Daryl Smith said.

"We were delighted to be able to present a cheque for $1000 to RACQ LifeFlight,” he said.

Each year the ACC Wide Bay Burnett Nomads make a generous gifting to a worthy charity.

"We hold raffles at every branch muster and it doesn't take long for the prize money to mount up,” Mr Smith said.

ACC national chairman Craig Humphrey said the club was proud of the ACC Wide Bay Burnett Nomads and its annual gifting to good causes.

"The branch members have always played an active and integral role in the success of the ACC and this is one of their many successful activities,” he said.

The ACC Wide Bay Burnett Nomads was the third branch of the ACC to form and recently celebrated its 10th anniversary.