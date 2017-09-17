28°
Noise complaint leads to ice find

Methamphetamine, also known as crystal meth. kaarsten

WHEN police investigated

a noise complaint at a

house they heard a voice yelling "sl**” and other words, and found intoxicated people.

Bundaberg Magistrates Court was told one of those people was Troy Harris.

It was told a woman shut a wooden gate on police and Harris lunged at an officer in an attempt to grab him but was taken to the ground and arrested.

But while seated in the rear of the police car Harris said he was sorry for his act.

A small amount of crystal substance was found in a couch, and Harris said it

was ice.

"I haven't touched that stuff for over 12 months.

I've rehabilitated myself,”

he told the court.

Harris, 41, pleaded guilty to possession of the dangerous drug methylamphetamine on

July 30, and obstructing police.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin fined him $600 with no conviction recorded because of his lack of prior offences.

Bundaberg News Mail
