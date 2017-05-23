'Nobody above the law': Candidate welcomes investigation

MALCOLM Turnbull's decision to seek legal advice about the revelation that Senator Pauline Hanson's key adviser, James Ashby, floated the idea of One Nation scamming public funds has been welcomed by the party's Bundaberg candidate.

Dr Jane Truscott said the proposed plan suggested by Mr Ashby was "misguided and regrettable”.

"I welcome advice to the Prime Minister by the Federal Police Commissioner, the Minister for Justice, and the Attorney-General regarding this matter,” she said.

"This will shed light on One Nation's legal position.

"No person is above the law.”

Mr Ashby suggested at a meeting last year that a way One Nation could make money at taxpayer expense in the coming Queensland election was to inflate receipts presented to electoral authorities.

The party did not pursue the idea, but its surfacing - via a recording of the meeting - is causing serious fallout for Mr Ashby and for Senator Hanson, who was present at the meeting.

Dr Jane Truscott. Paul Beutel

Dr Truscott said it was concerning that an executive meeting was secretly taped.

"As with any organisation, people need to feel free to trust their colleagues and have candid conversations,” she said.

In the recording, Mr Ashby said: "There is an opportunity for us to make some money out of this, if we play it smart. Now I know they say you can't make money out of state elections, but you can.”

The party would say to candidates that it would fund 50% of a package, he said.

The package might be $5000, with the candidate told they were going to pay $2500 and the party would pay the other $2500.

"The other $2500 is profit. It's the fat,” Ashby told the meeting.

At an extraordinary press conference on Monday, Mr Ashby said the conversation was merely a brainstorming session and the party never enacted anything discussed in it.

Dr Truscott said One Nation candidates, like most other Australians, wanted a fair go and the party wanted to make a positive change to the political landscape.

"One Nation believes in providing this opportunity,” she said.

"In my experience, they have done this with honesty and transparency.”

Queensland Deputy Premier Jackie Trad said authorities should investigate the recording.

"I think these revelations are startling, and I think Queenslanders should take notice of them,” Ms Trad said.