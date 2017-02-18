Noah has a date for third open heart op

SURGERY: Casey Williams with her son Noah Lammi who is going in for life saving surgery.

THE mum of a little boy with half a heart is ready for the next chapter in their lives following news he has a date set for vital open heart surgery.

Casey Williams and three-year-old Noah have been in Brisbane since the beginning of January waiting for the lifesaving heart surgery.

Noah was born with a rare condition called hyposplastic-left-heart syndrome.

The surgery at the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital was cancelled six times, but now Ms Williams is confident it will happen next week.

The NewsMail spoke with the mother of three on Valentine's Day where she shared her feelings about her sons surgery being postponed.

She said it was tough being stuck in Brisbane, waiting and not knowing when.

She said despite some reactions to her story making her feel it was taboo to speak out, she wanted to pass on an important message to struggling parents.

"I'm such a big advocate for telling people that it's okay to not to be okay,” she said, adding that parents of sick children can sometimes feel like they're not doing enough.

"It makes me sad though that other people can read it and want to tear another parent down because they didn't cope as well as what they did,” she said.

Ms Williams said the feelings she had now weren't sad, happy or anxious, just ready, and she was glad her little Noah finally had a date.

Noah's surgery will take a minimum of eight hours on Thursday, February 23 and will connect the bottom half of Noah's heart to his lungs to help oxygenate his body.