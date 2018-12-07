Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

No wrist slaps here: New M'boro Magistrate means business

Annie Perets
by
6th Dec 2018 5:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE months into his new role as Maryborough's residing magistrate, Terry Duroux has formed an opinion of the Heritage City's crime scene.  

His observations so far include the town has an above average amount of theft, a questionable drug community and lazy defendants.   

These points were brought up by Mr Duroux as he was faced with a stream of defendants in Maryborough Magistrates Court this week.  

The stern magistrate nearly brought one man to tears on Tuesday, slamming him for taking six months to get his paperwork together.  

When the defendant, who is facing drug charges, tried to give a reason for the delay, he was promptly told to "zip it".  

"It's been dragging on and on," Mr Duroux said.  

"Justice delayed is justice denied."  

Another defendant was condemned for failing to tell their lawyer about a new charge.  

Then, a thieving mum was blamed by Mr Duroux for the suffering of local businesses.  

"These shops have to employ security initiatives to catch people doing the wrong thing, that costs money," Mr Duroux said.  

"They jack their prices up to have to pay for that.  

"The good people who do the right thing have to suffer, because of people such as you."  

It was when yet another woman stepped up to be sentenced for theft that Mr Duroux declared Maryborough a hotspot for sticky fingered residents.    

"I've only been in Maryborough for three months and theft here is very, very prevalent," he said.  

Even a well-dressed defendant, who stood out at the courthouse among a sea of offenders wearing singlets and shirts featuring strange slogans, felt the magistrate's wrath.   

The 24-year-old, who is accusing of drink driving and driving while disqualified, was in trouble for not getting his legal representation organised.  

"You're in a world of hurt," Mr Duroux told him.

"If the (lawyer fee) is not paid, I will revoke bail."   

magistrate maryborough terry duroux
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Deepwater update: Burning issues to be reviewed

    premium_icon Deepwater update: Burning issues to be reviewed

    Weather IN THE wake of the state's unprecedented bushfire disaster, an independent review will look at the key issues.

    • 7th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
    Turtle tourism helps drive region's economy

    premium_icon Turtle tourism helps drive region's economy

    Business Popular tourism hotspots are on track for a big summer

    • 7th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
    Change of colour for chemist developer

    premium_icon Change of colour for chemist developer

    Council News Colour to change on the old Church Pharmacy wall

    • 7th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
    Cashless card ok at the Waves, just not for alcohol

    premium_icon Cashless card ok at the Waves, just not for alcohol

    News Customers can buy meals and non-alcoholic beverages

    • 7th Dec 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners