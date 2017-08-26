25°
No wheels for pensioner

26th Aug 2017
Prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said Sonntag was stopped at 11.45am on June 21 and officers noticed his eyes were bloodshot and watery.
Prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said Sonntag was stopped at 11.45am on June 21 and officers noticed his eyes were bloodshot and watery.

PENSIONER Stephen Sonntag realised the impact the loss of his licence would have on him when he pleaded guilty to drink driving.

Aged in his 60s Sonntag told the court he lived 30 minutes out of town near Bucca and was on a disability pension.

Prosecutor Sgt Dean Burgess said Sonntag was stopped at 11.45am on June 21 and officers noticed his eyes were bloodshot and watery. He blew 0.079.

Sonntag told police he had one beer that morning and an unknown quantity the night before.

He was fined $400 and disqualified for one month.

