No tolerance for bullying at Bundy high school

SAY NO: The students Bundaberg North State High School students lead the school's Better Buddies Anti Bullying Committee.

"IT ISN'T big to make others feel small.”

That's just one of the messages promoted by Bundaberg North State High's student-led Better Buddies Anti Bullying Committee.

Messages that help to make the school environment safe and supportive, where in 2016 93.3% of students and 91.8 % of parents reported feeling safe or their children feeling safe at school.

Further, 94.4% of students and 93.6% of parents reported that they or their children were getting a good education at North High in the annual School Opinion Survey.

This is strong evidence of the impact of the school's programs aimed at supporting students to feel safe and comfortable and achieve to their potential.

Principal Ross Robertson said, ahead of the National Day of Action against Bullying and Violence, the school was strongly focused on student learning and academic progress and sees student safety and emotional well-being as being critical for them to engage fully and successfully in schooling.

"Our school is committed to ensuring that these needs of students are met and have no tolerance for bullying or violence,” he said.

"It does not take much to see evidence of this commitment which begins with the school values of 'Responsibility, Respect and Safety' which are actively taught and re-visited throughout the year.”

These expectations are further supported by:

Specialised workshops on cyber safety and acting respectfully towards others;

The Relationships and Self Program which promotes student self-respect and positive relationships between students;

The Better Buddies Anti Bullying Committee, which promotes strong anti-bullying messages and sees students teaching other students ways of responding to bulling and harassment;

A Peer Mediation Program, which has Senior Students actively mediating and reaching enforceable agreements for low level student conflicts;

Junior and Senior School Behaviour Teams, which consist of a Deputy Principal, Head of Department and Year Level Co-ordinators;

Specific programs aimed at strengthening student self-esteem and responsibility including Vital, Gurls Program, Bouys Program, Betterman and Walk of Life.

In addition to this, a student welfare committee meets once a fortnight to consider the needs of students at risk of disengaging from schooling.

Bundaberg North State High School's zero tolerance of bullying is not just words - it is embedded in every action taken by the school where safety and comfort of students are considered as an integral part of student learning.

It would also seem that both parents and students also share the same sentiments about the school with 87.2 % of parents and 87.5% of students agreeing that North is a good school.