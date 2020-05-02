No time like the present to show your appreciation

BUNDLE OF JOY: Katrin Rosse, Helen Tricarico and Heidi Turunen have teamed up to give Mums and loved ones a very special delivery.

ONLY the best things come in threes, which is why a trio of local businesses have joined forces to deliver a special surprise.

Heidi Turunen from Rawlicious Delicious, From Farm to Vase's Katrin Rosse and HOTI Kombucha's Helen Tricarico have combined their popular products to create indulgent gift bundles.

Designed to brighten someone's day, express love and celebrate the special people in our lives, the three Bundy businesswomen have released the bundles just in time for Mother's Day.

"We thought it would be amazing to work together with two other local small businesses with amazing products," Ms Turunen said.

"I think our brands and products work very well together, all being healthy, delicious, beautiful and from nature."

With three options available, the bundles include a fresh bunch of locally-grown flowers, a refreshing bottle of kombucha and a mixed box of raw desserts.

Ms Tricarico said the gift bundles suited the growing trend of people wanting to make healthier choices.

"Kombucha is a great alternative to high sugar soft drinks," Ms Tricarico said.

"Heidi's cakes are made using the whole foods approach, so they are all gluten free, dairy free, vegan and refined sugar free and Katrin's flowers are all locally grown and so beautiful."

HOTI KOMBUCHA: Helen Tricarico.

And while the collaboration was initially launched for Mother's Day, the response has been so positive that the bundles will be available thereafter, something Ms Rosse said would make the perfect gift for partners, friends or yourself.

"The best presents are the ones we make for ourselves and we find that in these times where people are forced to keep their distance, it is even more important to show care and love," Ms Rosse said.

"What better way to do it than with cake, kombucha and flowers?"

FROM FARM TO VASE: Andrea Corbucci and Katrin Rosse.

Ms Turunen said it would also assist in the current climate, as a way to cheer someone up, connect with others or show your appreciation to loved ones.

"We have already received orders from people wanting to send these packs to friends and family locally and interstate just to brighten their day," she said.

"Especially in times like this, I feel it is very important not just to support other small businesses, but to create something new and exciting for people to enjoy."

RAWLICIOUS DELICIOUS: Heidi Turunen.

The business trio said they were grateful for the community support they continue to receive and for their heartwarming connections they have with clients.

Orders for Mother's Day can be placed before Wednesday, May 6.

Delivery to the Bundaberg area is free on Mother's Day. The business is also offering delivery to Gladstone, Sunshine Coast, Brisbane and Gold Coast on Saturday.

To place an order, visit rawliciousdelicious.com.au.