No time like the present to send special hamper

ADAPTING to life with a newborn baby is no holiday, but one local mum enjoys keeping busy so much that she has started her own business on the side too.

After working in a fast-paced and corporate environment for as long as she can remember, Hannah Gates isn’t used to having spare time on her hands.

So when the mother-of-two started her maternity leave, more than a decade after giving birth to her first child, she decided to initiate Think Me Hampers.

“I like to keep busy and usually work in a pretty high-stress job, so I’m not really wired to not be busy all the time, plus I love working with customers” Ms Gates said.

“It’s something that my 11-year-old daughter really enjoys being part of it and it’s something we can do together.”

THINK ME HAMPERS: Paitan McDonnell and Scarlett Gates with Hannah Gates.

Ms Gates decided to turn the project into a side business, after she donated hampers to the Fever Clinic and realised how much joy they brought to recipients.

“They were so over the moon and it made me think how the hampers could help people feel less alone at the moment, which brings me a lot of joy too,” she said.

“A lot of people have struggled with being in isolation and even if it was just a weekly outing or roast at the Brother’s Sports Club, the change has really hit hard and even the smallest gesture, like sending someone a hamper, has the power to bring so much happiness.”

Offering seasonal and everyday hampers, Ms Gates said the special surprise would make the perfect gifts for special occasions like Easter, Christmas, Halloween, birthdays, a new baby, Father’s Day or Mother’s Day.

She said the hampers would also work to say congratulate or thank someone special.

Filled with anything from food and snacks to beauty products and homewares, the mother-of-two said she can personalise the contents to suit the occasion or recipient’s preferences.

“We definitely encourage customers to tell us a bit about the person so we can tailor it to suit them and we have all sorts of coloured packaging materials, ribbons and boxes,” Ms Gates said.

“Adults have special milestones, but so do kids so we have a variety of options for them too, like toys and outdoor fun hampers which gets them our of the house and in the yard.”

Ms Gates said she is eager to connect with some of the other businesses in the area to stock their locally made and grown products in her hampers.

Hampers start from $45, local delivery starts from $5 and can be ordered by emailing thinkmehampers@gmail.com or by visiting the Think Me Hampers page on Facebook.