Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
000 caller and Peregian Springs resident Ian Martin captured the moment the fire started in the bush along Koel Circuit and then turned into a raging bushfire. Police are currently investigating the cause of the blaze.
000 caller and Peregian Springs resident Ian Martin captured the moment the fire started in the bush along Koel Circuit and then turned into a raging bushfire. Police are currently investigating the cause of the blaze.
Crime

No time for ‘vigilante action’ against teens: Police

Amber Hooker
11th Sep 2019 3:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are taking threats against four teenagers, publicly blamed for starting the Peregian Beach fire, very seriously as investigators work to find the cause of the blaze.

"Vigilante action or retribution is not what is asked for here," Superintendent Darryl Johnson told media today.

He confirmed police were speaking to four youths as part of an ongoing investigation into the bushfires, but could not confirm whether anyone would be charged.

Supt Johnson did not detail the specific threats, but some on social media have demanded if the fire was deliberately lit, those responsible must be held accountable and should "expect repercussions".

Detectives investigating the fire reportedly questioned teenagers after screenshots were posted online showing the young people blaming others for the blaze.

Supt Johnson said whether or not the fire was intentionally lit would come out during the investigation.

"We will see how that investigation pans out and then we will establish whether charges will occur or not," he said.

Supt Johnson asked that people focus on the positives.

"We have got a community that has suffered, in some areas some loss, and we have been very close to a catastrophic event here," he said.

"I don't think we should lose sight of the fact while we have lost one and maybe two houses, it could have been many dozens of houses lost here along with injuries and deaths of people."

Emergency crews managed to contain the blaze this afternoon after it broke out Monday and ravaged communities in the Peregian area for days.

At 1pm, Queensland Police Service advised that the Public Safety Preservation Act had been revoked and all Sunshine Coast residents could return to their homes.

An 89-year-old widow's home was destroyed, and others are returning to discover damage to their homes and incinerated property.

More Stories

bushfire darryl johnson investigation peregian scd crime sunshine coast bushfire
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Woman repeatedly hurt, robbed in home blames cashless card

    premium_icon Woman repeatedly hurt, robbed in home blames cashless card

    Crime HOME is a place where you should feel secure and at ease, so imagine having your safety and privacy violated between the four walls of your house.

    One Bundy school leading the way in after-school work, study

    premium_icon One Bundy school leading the way in after-school work, study

    Education One in five Wide Bay graduates not working or studying

    Fire ban extended — fireys call for vigilance

    premium_icon Fire ban extended — fireys call for vigilance

    News THE FIRE ban in place for the Bundaberg Council area has been extended until...

    A 'great blow': Administrator confirms job losses

    premium_icon A 'great blow': Administrator confirms job losses

    Business Councillor describes it as a "great blow" to the town