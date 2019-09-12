No time for ‘vigilante action’ against teens: Police

000 caller and Peregian Springs resident Ian Martin captured the moment the fire started in the bush along Koel Circuit and then turned into a raging bushfire. Police are currently investigating the cause of the blaze.

POLICE are taking threats against four teenagers, publicly blamed for starting the Peregian Beach fire, very seriously as investigators work to find the cause of the blaze.

"Vigilante action or retribution is not what is asked for here," Superintendent Darryl Johnson told media today.

He confirmed police were speaking to four youths as part of an ongoing investigation into the bushfires, but could not confirm whether anyone would be charged.

Supt Johnson did not detail the specific threats, but some on social media have demanded if the fire was deliberately lit, those responsible must be held accountable and should "expect repercussions".

Detectives investigating the fire reportedly questioned teenagers after screenshots were posted online showing the young people blaming others for the blaze.

Supt Johnson said whether or not the fire was intentionally lit would come out during the investigation.

"We will see how that investigation pans out and then we will establish whether charges will occur or not," he said.

Supt Johnson asked that people focus on the positives.

"We have got a community that has suffered, in some areas some loss, and we have been very close to a catastrophic event here," he said.

"I don't think we should lose sight of the fact while we have lost one and maybe two houses, it could have been many dozens of houses lost here along with injuries and deaths of people."

Emergency crews managed to contain the blaze this afternoon after it broke out Monday and ravaged communities in the Peregian area for days.

At 1pm, Queensland Police Service advised that the Public Safety Preservation Act had been revoked and all Sunshine Coast residents could return to their homes.

An 89-year-old widow's home was destroyed, and others are returning to discover damage to their homes and incinerated property.