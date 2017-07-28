No time behind bars after brutal backpacker assault

FORMER Central Hotel security officer Christin 'Papa' Anderson will not serve any jail time after pleading guilty to assaulting an Irish backpacker causing bodily harm when in company, receiving an 18-month jail sentence that was immediately suspended.

Judge Terry Martin SC found that Anderson's violent behaviour on the night of October 25, 2014 was entirely out of character.

He said general deterrence was very important in such cases and it should be understood that episodes of violence such as this will be met with sentences of imprisonment.

However, in the case of Anderson, 35, Judge Martin said it would put at risk his hard-earned employment since, and was in both the community and his best interests to maintain that employment.

Judge Martin suspended the sentence for two years, in which time Anderson must not reoffend.

"There is no doubt that his (Irishman, Barry Smith) hitting your car in anger was the trigger for your reaction, but in the context of his behaviour to you earlier," Judge Martin said.

"He was shown (on CCTV footage) remonstrating with you, consistent with him being affected by alcohol and being abusive. And that he threatened you, telling you to watch your back.

"CCTV suggests that you were entirely patient as he remonstrated (when trying to get entry to the hotel)."

Judge Martin said there has been no suggestion of any offending by Anderson since that night nearly three years ago, consistent with the offence being out of character.

"I accept you have suffered emotionally and financially. You lost your security licence and your career. It seems losing your employment took its toll on your relationship," he said.

Judge Martin said Anderson's legal counsel Catherine Morgan in submission said "he had been provoked and reacted spontaneously in the context of being exhausted by working three jobs, and it was an over-reaction to his provocative conduct".

"Incongruously you pleaded guilty on the basis that you punched the complainant while on the ground together with the others," Judge Martin said earlier.

"You ought to be sentenced for directly causing injuries from your blows, or being a party to blows delivered by others.

"That basis was still far less serious than the case that opened by the Crown on Tuesday (when Anderson pleaded not guilty)."

Judge Martin said Anderson had accepted responsibility for all injuries of the victim who had been forcibly taken to the ground and fallen against a car, the most serious being a blow-out fracture to his right eye and fractures to his lumbar spine area.

The injury to the eye socket was from a punch thrown by him or another. And the injury to Mr Smith's back was consistent with his kneeling on it until police arrived.

Convictions were not recorded against co-offenders Quade McGrory, 28, and Jason Ramett, 40, who were working hotel security that night and pleaded guilty to the same charge. But their offending was confined only to chasing and bringing down Mr Smith on to the road.

Judge Martin placed both men on a $500 own recognisance to keep the peace and be of good behaviour for six months. They both pleaded guilty on the morning of the trial.

Judge Martin said McGrory and Ramett forced Mr Smith to the ground causing him to fall into a car causing a graze to his knee.

And both withdrew when Anderson arrived.

He said both men had excellent work histories and suffered financially after their security licenses were suspended.

Saying it was unusual circumstances and in regard to the extent of their criminality in the offence, he would not record a conviction against them.

Victim speaks out

Assault victim Barry Smith says he still likes Bundaberg and in spite of the violence done on him outside the Central Hotel has not changed his favourable opinion of our city.

The Irish national was working in Bundaberg in 2014 when he suffered a serious assault. At the time he was living in the Federal Backpackers.

Now living in Sydney, he returned north to give evidence at the trial of three men charged with assaulting him and causing bodily harm. However, he did not have to give evidence.

Mr Smith did not say much outside Bundaberg Courthouse except acknowledge his relief that former head of Central Hotel security Christin 'Papa'Anderson changed his plea to guilty.

He and friend Lara Lain said it should be a lesson to hotel bouncers to "look after people" - just not in the physical sense that he was.

Judge Terry Martin SC said when sentencing all three offenders, that Mr Smith in his victim impact statement set out the financial hardship and how he had been off work for six weeks as a result.

There was no evidence of ongoing health issues and he continues to go out to nightclubs.