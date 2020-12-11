Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Fire crews have been working alongside the Butchulla people to fight the blaze on Fraser Island.
Fire crews have been working alongside the Butchulla people to fight the blaze on Fraser Island.
News

No threat to property, but fires continue to burn on island

Carlie Walker
10th Dec 2020 7:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

BUSHFIRES continue to burn on Fraser Island, with those who remain in the area warned to stay informed.

Fire crews continue to manage the fire and patrol the fireground in numerous locations across the island, in conjunction with the Butchulla Aboriginal Corporation.

Ground crews are being supported by aircraft where required.

People on the island and in adjacent mainland areas may be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Properties are not under direct threat at this time.

Call triple-0 immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

Travel to the island remains restricted to local residents, essential service providers and emergency services only.

More Stories

fcfire fraser coast fraser island property
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED AND SHAMED: Drink drivers front up to our courts

        Premium Content NAMED AND SHAMED: Drink drivers front up to our courts

        News Here are some of those who have appeared at Bundaberg, Childers and Gayndah recently.

        Childers Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content Childers Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Childers Magistrates Court

        New boutique setting big trends for tiny people

        Premium Content New boutique setting big trends for tiny people

        News Inspired by online trends a loving aunty has started her business offering...

        Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Bundaberg Magistrates Court