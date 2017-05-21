27°
Opinion

No threat at all to cars or campers on Inskip

Letter to the Editor from Reg Lawler | 21st May 2017 7:45 AM
No Caption
No Caption Frances Klein

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

A COUPLE of times each year there are very high tides and this causes a very large amount of water to pass between Fraser Island and Inskip Point.

The water rushes out across the Wide Bay bar.

If the bar changes substantially and this interferes with the water flow, eddies can occur which erode the northern face of Inskip Point and create eddies that cause the shoreline to collapse.

Someone has incorrectly labelled these erosion areas as "sink holes".

READ MORE: Sink holes on Inskip won't stop the visitors

CLICK HERE: It will happen again

When the high tides stop the sand moves back and trees grow again.

There are several points to consider.

Erosion takes place over several hours or days.

 

Jenny and Dieter Gass from Latrobe Valley, Victoria had been holidaying for three weeks in their caravan before the sinkhole ruined everything.
Jenny and Dieter Gass from Latrobe Valley, Victoria had been holidaying for three weeks in their caravan before the sinkhole ruined everything. Greg Miller

There is no threat whatsover to vehicles driving, unless they choose to drive into the large hole developing.

The hole does not appear in the middle of land but is always an extension of the ocean inland.

 

Inskip Point near Rainbow Beach. Recovery attempt for the caravan and 4 wheel drive that were swallowed up by the sinkhole/underwater landslide. Claytons Towing attempted the salvage operation. Claytons workers make up a block and tackle to get more leverage off the tow line.
Inskip Point near Rainbow Beach. Recovery attempt for the caravan and 4 wheel drive that were swallowed up by the sinkhole/underwater landslide. Claytons Towing attempted the salvage operation. Claytons workers make up a block and tackle to get more leverage off the tow line. Greg Miller

At a couple of times a year on a frequency of about once every 10 years there will be some erosion at some place on the northern face of Inskip.

Normally the campers have plenty of time and warning to move away.

 

Inskip Point near Rainbow Beach. Recovery attempt for the caravan and 4 wheel drive that were swallowed up by the sinkhole/underwater landslide. Claytons Towing attempted the salvage operation. Claytons workers make up a block and tackle to get more leverage off the tow line.
Inskip Point near Rainbow Beach. Recovery attempt for the caravan and 4 wheel drive that were swallowed up by the sinkhole/underwater landslide. Claytons Towing attempted the salvage operation. Claytons workers make up a block and tackle to get more leverage off the tow line. Greg Miller

The problem will only affect people within about 20m of the front tree line.

Even then it requires a very unusual set of circumstances for there to be any danger to property.

 

Inskip Point near Rainbow Beach. Recovery attempt for the caravan and 4 wheel drive that were swallowed up by the sinkhole/underwater landslide. Claytons Towing attempted the salvage operation. Claytons workers make up a block and tackle to get more leverage off the tow line.
Inskip Point near Rainbow Beach. Recovery attempt for the caravan and 4 wheel drive that were swallowed up by the sinkhole/underwater landslide. Claytons Towing attempted the salvage operation. Claytons workers make up a block and tackle to get more leverage off the tow line. Greg Miller

In over 70 years of thousands camping on Inskip, there have been no injuries from this erosion process and the damage to property seems limited to one instance of a caravan/camper being destroyed when there were high tides, a change in the Wide Bay bar and a crowd of campers and the erosion happened at night time.

 

Inskip Point near Rainbow Beach. Recovery attempt for the caravan and four wheel drive that were swallowed up by the sinkhole/underwater landslide. Claytons Towing attempted the salvage operation. Claytons workers make up a block and tackle to get more leverage off the tow line.
Inskip Point near Rainbow Beach. Recovery attempt for the caravan and four wheel drive that were swallowed up by the sinkhole/underwater landslide. Claytons Towing attempted the salvage operation. Claytons workers make up a block and tackle to get more leverage off the tow line. Greg Miller

Thousands of families have enjoyed the great experience of beach camping.

Restricting camping by restricting the number of campers or camping areas is not a reasonable response to the very small risk.

 

Rainbow Beach Towing Company recover the camper trailer from the Inskip Point sink hole.
Rainbow Beach Towing Company recover the camper trailer from the Inskip Point sink hole. Greg Miller

During the couple of nights each year there is a high risk and lots of campers perhaps the government could use some of the fees that they get to send a ranger down to have a look.

The area and numbers of campers should be expanded on Inskip and, now that Rainbow Shores Stage 2, is dead, there is a lot more beach area available for camping.

 

Rainbow Beach Towing Company recover the camper trailer from the Inskip Point sinkhole.
Rainbow Beach Towing Company recover the camper trailer from the Inskip Point sinkhole. Greg Miller

Beach camping is one of the remarkable tourist attractions we have and Rainbow Beach and the area would benefit from its expansion.

Reg Lawler,

Dagun.

Gympie Times

Topics:  cooloola coast inskip point letters to the editor rainbow beach sink hole

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions of dollars to bring you a good time.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Everything you need to know about the Bundy show

Everything you need to know about the Bundy show

THE final touches are taking place at the show grounds as organiser get ready to celebrate at the 124th Bundaberg Regional Show.

WATCH: Bats invade Bundy home while owner sips her tea

VISITORS: Ileraine Nicholls has had about 40 bats invade her Norville home.

Owner left dumbfounded as bats invade her home

What you said: Drug testing for people on welfare causes a stir

Ken O'Dowd.

Some for and some against government plan

OPINION: Lack of mobile reception frustrating residents

IMPROVED COVERAGE: Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson, Telstra Area General Manager May Boisen and Minister for Innovation Science and Digital Economy Leeanne Enoch holding a part of a 4G antenna at South Kolan.

Some phone users are lucky to get two bars where they live

Local Partners

Outages frustrate customers in the Burnett region

HUNDREDS of Optus customers were left without reception due to congestion in phone towers.

Corporate plan ensures region is on the right track

Mayor Rachel Chambers says the corporate plan is vital for the region.

THE North Burnett Regional Council released a draft copy.

Everything you need to know about the Bundy show

Plenty of thrills at the Bundaberg Show. Photo: Simon Young/NewsMail

Get ready for fun!

What public holidays are left in 2017

Ipswich residents will get the day off tomorrow for the show.

IPSWICH residents will get tomorrow off for the show

Caitlyn comes home to launch debut album

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt will launch here debut album Songs On My Sleeve at an exclusive all-ages concert in Gympie on Friday, May 26.

Win tickets to Caitlyn's album launch

Cassie’s lawyers lose Channel 7 injunction

CASSIE Sainsbury's lawyers have lost the fight to keep Channel 7's program featuring her fiance from airing.

Dancers take a look behind closed doors

Elise May in Natalie Weir's Behind Closed Doors.

We don't normally get to peek behind hotel room doors like this

Pap snaps at the heels of celebrities

Margot Robbie on her wedding day in the Byron hinterland.

From weekend weddings to chasing down celebs around town

What's on the small screen this week

Madchen Amick and Peggy Lipton in a scene from the TV series Twin Peaks.

STAN'S Twin Peaks sequel debuts and it's sweet week on MasterChef.

Pippa Middleton says 'I do' to millionaire

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews kiss after their wedding at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017.

Spectators gathered hoping to catch a glimpse of the wedding of the year

Final prep for Pippa Middleton's wedding

33-year-old Pippa Middleton is marrying a wealthy financier in the village of Englefield, west of London on Saturday May 20, 2017, with a guest list of young A-list royals and reality TV stars looking on.

Pippa Middleton will marry her fiance James Matthews today

The Friends storyline Matthew Perry killed outright

There are some things Chandler Bing just wouldn't do

POTENTIAL OFFICE SPACE IN HOSPITAL PRECINCT

116 Woongarra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 5 2 2 $399,000

Situated on a 1,012m2 Residential B block in one of Bundaberg's most highly sought after locations is this must see Queenslander with excellent street appeal...

GREAT STREET APPEAL, SPACIOUS LIVING AND SOPHISTICATED STYLE

231 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This immaculate property is perfect for those searching for a modern, sophisticated and stylish home in a great location positioned within close proximity to...

BE QUICK - BRICK DUPLEX, GREAT LOCATION

31 Brady Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Duplex 4 2 2 $329,000

Attention investors, here is an excellent opportunity to increase your real estate portfolio with this must have duplex. Located in a very handy position, these 2...

HOLE IN ONE WITH BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

PRESENTATION PLUS - A MUST TO INSPECT!

1/236 Barolin Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 2 $220,000

Not just your average unit here! Step inside and be impressed by the spaciousness of this quality residence. With a bus stop out the front and shopping complex...

ATTENTION INVESTORS OR FIRST HOME BUYERS!

58 Sims Road, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 1 Offers Over...

This charming 2-bedroom cottage is sure to please! Set on a spacious 857m2 allotment in popular Walkervale, there is plenty of opportunity here to extend or...

IDEAL BRICK STARTER OR INVESTMENT

22 Thomas Thomsen Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 1 $189,000

Are you looking for a good starter first home or investment property without breaking the bank? Positioned just short walking distance to daycare centres, public...

SPACIOUS BRICK STANDALONE UNIT CLOSE TO HOSPITALS and SHOPS

6 / 55a Duffy Street, Millbank 4670

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

Located in Millbank, just a short distance to Hospitals, Schools, Public Transport, major Shopping Centres and Sporting Clubs is this spacious 2 bedroom brick...

20 ACRES, 15 MINS TO CBD, BRICK HOME, HUGE SHED SPACE

3993 Goodwood Road, Alloway 4670

House 4 1 6 $385,000

Situated around 15 minutes to Bundaberg's C.B.D sits 20 peaceful acres surrounded by trees, a 4-bedroom brick home, loads of shed space and plenty of water. The...

A HOME ON OVER AN ACRE

3995 Goodwood Road, Alloway 4670

House 3 1 3 $229,000

Situated around 15 minutes to Bundaberg's C.B.D sits this 3-bedroom home on 5853m2 (nearly one and half acres). The property also offers a 6x6 colorbond shed plus...

The face of the Sunshine Coast's overpriced rental crisis

Alyx Wilson had to rent a $385 unit in Currimundi because the market was too competitive for cheaper rental housing. She is now renting a room from friends who own a house in Currimundi, and says its much more affordable.

Young people feel the strain in competitive, expensive rental market

WATCH: Take a tour of a tradie's dream home

5a Bruce Hiskens Court, Norman Gardens, going for $720,000. INSET: Lea Taylor.

Huge block with potential for anything

Deputy Premier makes massive call on controversial sand mine

Aerial view of the proposed Forest Glen sand mine.

BREAKING: State Government makes huge call on Coast sand mine plans

Residents warned as scammers rip off $60k in super

Police are warning people to be aware of a sophisticated telephone scam.

Superannuation, cash targeted by sophisticated scammers

How your body corp could ban pets, turf you from your home

DOG'S LIFE: Lyn Henderson and Tawny love life in their highrise.

Laws to ban dogs/smokers and make it easy to bulldoze units

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!