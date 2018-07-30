Menu
VOTING: Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt.
VOTING: Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt.
NO SURPRISE: Pitt shares thoughts on Govt's heavy losses

Tahlia Stehbens
30th Jul 2018 3:02 PM
EMBOLDENED by two crucial by-election victories, Labor leader Bill Shorten is ramping up the pressure on Malcolm Turnbull to dump planned corporate tax cuts.

Today, in the wake of the government's heavy defeats, the NewsMail questioned Hinkler MP Keith Pitt about his thoughts regarding the losses, government's direction and corporate tax cut position.

Mr Pitt did not respond to questions on the company tax, instead focusing mainly on what he and the government are doing for the Hinkler electorate.

"History shows that no government has won a seat from the opposition in a by-election for 98 years and that has continued,” Mr Pitt said.

"The Coalition Government has already delivered tax relief for around 49,000 individuals in the Hinkler electorate, as well as tax relief for around 11,000 small and medium businesses in Hinkler.

"My priority continues to be addressing rising electricity prices and living costs, job creation and strengthening the local economy.”

When asked about the support One Nation achieved in the federal seat of Longman and the implications this had for regional Queensland, Mr Pitt suggested their success would never amount to anything significant.

"One Nation will never be able to form government and can deliver nothing for the people of Hinkler, let alone Australia,” he said.

"A vote for One Nation has always resulted in Labor wins at both a state and federal level.”

