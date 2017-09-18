No strings on cello as 'violin' is pawned

Reporter Ross Irby has wander-lust mixed with a sense of adventure, spending way too many years roaming about Australia, its back roads and off-shore foreign lands. Enjoys a yarn, story telling and tales, along with curiosity to find out about the lives and (mis)adventures of others. An off-beat sense of humour, not taking it all too seriously, along with big doses of flexibility/adaptability whatever the situation is the best way to go. You have to have the life experiences to have empathy...

DARCY Mlynarczyk says he paid $50 for a cello from a stranger but was under the illusion it was a violin.

Apparently not clicking to the fact the musical instrument may have been stolen, Mlynarczyk walked into a pawn broker and tried to offload it, telling staff it was a violin.

But a pawn broker with great eyesight - and even quicker insight - realised the instrument had no strings and indeed was a cello that required lung-puff and not a hand-held bow to make its music.

Police were contacted and 20-year-old Mlynarczyk was later charged and brought before Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

He pleaded guilty to receiving tainted property between December 7 and December 10 last year, and attempting fraud on December 9 by attempting to dishonestly obtain money.

Prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said the victim was a man aged 65 who repairs musical instruments.

Sgt Burgess said the man received three instruments from a customer and when they were dropped off put them inside a garage.

However, the next morning he discovered the cello was missing and went around pawn shops in Bundaberg to give details to staff about the stolen instrument.

That same afternoon at 1.38pm Mlynarczyk and another man went to the Pawn King store and attempted to sell the instrument, saying it was a violin.

The pair was told it was a cello and had been reported stolen. The cello was also marked with the words Bundaberg North High.

Sgt Burgess said Mlynarczyk told police he bought the violin (cello) from the unknown man for $50.

Lawyer Mat Maloy said Mlynarczyk worked as a labourer or kitchen hand, there had been no offending since, he had not used drugs for six months and had been doing well on parole.

"He is now a gentleman who is moving on with his life,” he said.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said it was unfortunate but he had a significant history that would appear to be linked to past drug use.

She sentenced Mlynarczyk to two months for the receiving offence and one month for the attempted fraud, suspended for nine months.