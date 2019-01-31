No stopping Isobel and Joyce after decades of croquet

COME AND TRY: Isobel Roll and Joyce Cross have been playing croquet for 20 years and have no intention of getting off the lawn any time soon.

CROQUET: "Just come along and try”.

It all started with five little words and now Isobel Roll and Joyce Cross have spent more than two decades on the greens at the Sunnyside Croquet Club.

Cross has been playing croquet for 24 years and is the reason Roll first picked up a mallet two 20 years ago.

Having been talked into giving the sport a crack by her mother-in-law, Cross said it's the challenge of playing that has kept her interest over the years.

Roll said croquet was the "strategy of chess with the skill of snooker”.

And while it was the game was one of mental and physical skill, it's more than that. The duo said it's the social side and friendships made through the games and tournaments which they held dear.

Roll said the game was great for retired couples and even managed to talk her husband into playing nine years ago.

She said before her husband retired, his workmates would say that she'd have him on the lawns, and low and behold she did.

Cross said in the early days it was predominantly women who played, but now the gentlemen have started to play with them.

"It's a great game, no doubt about it,” she said.

Cross said while they used to wear all white, they like the splash of colour and said they were lucky they don't have to play in the frocks and stockings they used to.

While there's now three codes of croquet to play, Cross and Roll said they never used to have a choice, it was always association.

But they loved the idea of giving players the choice of association, ricochet and golf croquet.

The two have played as doubles before at competitions and have seen some success on the lawn.

They said travelling to tournaments was a great way to improve your game.

Never played sport before croquet, the pair said they loved it and they're hoping to be playing for decades yet.

Cross said patience and persistence made for a good croquet player, but one of the key traits was that players enjoyed it.

Both Cross and Roll said they encouraged anyone thinking about playing to "come and try”.

To find out more about Sunnyside Croquet Club visit their Facebook page, the club is on the corner of Walker and Maryborough St, Bundaberg.