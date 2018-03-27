'No stone unturned': Search for bodies, evidence resumes

It is believed Robert Grayson (26 years old at the time), and Derek Van Der Poel (23 years old at the time) were watching a marijuana crop in the Kroombit Tops National Park.

ALLEGED murderer Russell Williams has been charged for trafficking dangerous drugs by detectives investigating the double homicide of Robert Grayson and Derek Van Der Poel in 1993.

New information and evidence provided by the public allowed the police to make the additional charge yesterday against the Rosedale man.

In January Mr Williams, 51, was charged with the double murder of Mr Grayson (26 at the time) and Mr Van Der Poel (23 at the time).

Yesterday Detective Inspector Darrin Shadlow said police would allege Mr Williams was running a marijuana crop at Kroombit Tops National Park between 1991-1995.

It's believed Mr Grayson and Mr Van Der Poel, last seen in May 1993, were tending the "substantial" marijuana crop.

Det Insp Shadlow said investigators had spoken with people who shared information which led to the drug trafficking charge.

"It just goes to show people are willing to come forward, and we do take this information seriously, we will investigate every piece of information we receive," he said.

A search of the Kroombit Tops National Park is planned for March 28 and 29. Det Insp Shadlow said police would "leave no stone unturned" during the search, which would involve 20 officers.

The charges against Mr Williams are a breakthrough in the cold case investigation.

Gladstone Criminal Investigation Branch and the Brisbane Homicide Squad have revisited evidence and interviewed more than 100 people.

A $250,000 reward remains in place for information that leads to the apprehension and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the disappearance and suspected murder of the two men.

Mr Williams will appear at Gladstone Magistrates Court on April 10 in relation to the trafficking in dangerous drugs, two counts of murder and one count of producing dangerous drugs charges.