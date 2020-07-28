Menu
Deklan Gilmartin in Cairns earlier this month.
News

‘No stone left unturned’ in search for fatal crash cause

Jessica Cook
28th Jul 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 5:57 AM
NO STONE will be left unturned.

That is the message from police as they investigate the crash that killed 29-year-old Deklan Gilmartin on Sunday.

Mr Gilmartin was one of four people in a 4WD when it rolled several times before landing upright at 7am on the eastern beach, about 1.5km north of Eli Creek at Fraser Island.

He was driving the car when it crashed.

All passengers were Australian residents in their 20s.

The two men on the passenger side of the 4WD were flown to Hervey Bay Hospital.

The third passenger in the back seat behind the driver was flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

He is in a serious but stable condition.

Maryborough patrol Inspector Tony Clowes said the Forensic Crash Unit was yet to established what caused the crash.

"It is early days but a full report will be prepared for the Coroner," he said.

"There will be no stone left unturned in determining the cause of this accident.

"At this time it is too early to know if driver behaviour or speed were a factor."

Insp Clowes said the driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident and he did not believe seatbelts were a contributing factor.

fatal crash fraser island
Fraser Coast Chronicle

