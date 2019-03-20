Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NEW RULE: Football Bundaberg referee co-ordinator Hannah Law hopes dissent continues to reduce.
NEW RULE: Football Bundaberg referee co-ordinator Hannah Law hopes dissent continues to reduce. TAHLIA STEHBENS
Sport

No sin bin law this year for comps

Shane Jones
by
20th Mar 2019 3:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOOTBALL: Football Bundaberg referee co-ordinator Hannah Law hopes players don't fall back to old habits now that the sin bin rule has disappeared.

This season's Football Queensland Wide Bay and Football Bundaberg competitions will not have the sin bin rule that was trialled last season.

The rule saw players given a 10-minute sin bin if they received a yellow card for dissent during a game.

It didn't apply if the player got a yellow card for a professional foul.

The player would serve time on the bench, reducing the team by one player, before being allowed back on for the rest of the game.

But if the player got another yellow card it would be a send off, just like in any other football game.

The situation has changed this year.

"We're not implementing it this year,” Law said.

"We've pulled it back out.”

Law said the rule actually reduced dissent for last season compared to other years.

She hopes players can keep that going despite the sin bin being eliminated.

"We hope they realise why it was put in,” Law said.

Law confirmed players will still get penalised for dissent and other actions towards the referees if players step out of line.

She said players have rights to question referees decisions but must do it respectfully.

Her message is simple for players.

"All us referees want to do is go out there and make the best calls we can,” Law said.

"The referees have got to be respectful to the players and the players have to be respectful to us as well.”

The Wide Bay Premier League season starts Saturday.

football bundaberg football queensland wide bay sin bin
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Doctors a step closer to training in Wide Bay

    premium_icon Doctors a step closer to training in Wide Bay

    Health MEDICAL students could do their entire education in Wide Bay and Central Queensland under an ambitious program that is a step closer to development.

    • 20th Mar 2019 2:48 PM
    Dad who stole grog to sell for drugs jailed

    premium_icon Dad who stole grog to sell for drugs jailed

    Crime NSW man's fresh start in Bundy goes bad

    FLASH FLOOD RISK: Severe storm develops near Bundaberg

    FLASH FLOOD RISK: Severe storm develops near Bundaberg

    News Another storm warning for the region

    BREAKING: Teen charged over emu attack

    premium_icon BREAKING: Teen charged over emu attack

    Breaking A second potential offender is yet to be questioned.