No sin bin law this year for comps

FOOTBALL: Football Bundaberg referee co-ordinator Hannah Law hopes players don't fall back to old habits now that the sin bin rule has disappeared.

This season's Football Queensland Wide Bay and Football Bundaberg competitions will not have the sin bin rule that was trialled last season.

The rule saw players given a 10-minute sin bin if they received a yellow card for dissent during a game.

It didn't apply if the player got a yellow card for a professional foul.

The player would serve time on the bench, reducing the team by one player, before being allowed back on for the rest of the game.

But if the player got another yellow card it would be a send off, just like in any other football game.

The situation has changed this year.

"We're not implementing it this year,” Law said.

"We've pulled it back out.”

Law said the rule actually reduced dissent for last season compared to other years.

She hopes players can keep that going despite the sin bin being eliminated.

"We hope they realise why it was put in,” Law said.

Law confirmed players will still get penalised for dissent and other actions towards the referees if players step out of line.

She said players have rights to question referees decisions but must do it respectfully.

Her message is simple for players.

"All us referees want to do is go out there and make the best calls we can,” Law said.

"The referees have got to be respectful to the players and the players have to be respectful to us as well.”

The Wide Bay Premier League season starts Saturday.