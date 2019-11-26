NO SHIRT OR LICENCE: Driver arrested twice in a month

DRIVING INTO TROUBLE: Luke Anthony Briskey has faced Gayndah Magistrates Court on six driving charges. Credit: Facebook.

DRIVING INTO TROUBLE: Luke Anthony Briskey has faced Gayndah Magistrates Court on six driving charges. Credit: Facebook.

A MAN who was busted riding a motorbike without a helmet or licence went on to break the law again the same month.

Luke Anthony Briskey, 21, represented himself at Gayndah Magistrates Court on November 22, after being arrested twice in one month on driving-related charges.

Police prosecutor Louese McConnell told the court Briskey was first arrested on four charges on October 1, after police received calls regarding a male riding a motorbike.

The four charges included driving an uninsured vehicle, driving a motor vehicle without holding a driver’s license, driving an unregistered vehicle, and not wearing a motorbike helmet.

The court heard that when the police left the station they saw the person on the bike, and intercepted him.

“The defendant was the sole person on that bike, with no registration placed on it at the time,” Ms McConnell said.

“He was shirtless and did not have a helmet on, with the man saying he did not have a licence to ride the motorbike.”

Briskey told police he was taking the bike for a “test ride” according to court documents, with police checks revealing the registration had been cancelled, in turn cancelling the insurance.

Briskey was again caught driving illegally on October 27, after he was spotted driving a vehicle without number plates.

“Briskey was known to the reporting officer at that time, as he had intercepted the same vehicle the previous afternoon at 4.45pm,” Ms McConnell said.

“The defendant’s licence was expired and (he) was issued an infringement notice, and the vehicle was immobilised for a second day period.”

Stickers were placed on the vehicle regarding immobilisation, the court heard, and the defendant’s licence had expired on October 17.

He was charged with driving without a licence, and operating a vehicle during a number plate confiscation period.

Briskey told the court he had started working in an orchard three weeks before, and needed a licence to get to work.

Magistrate Ross Woodford decided not to take any action on Briskey’s licence, due to his employment situation.

“Just make sure your check with the Department of Transport on what you have there,” Mr Woodford said.

“It looks as if it’s on a period of good behaviour, so just make sure you’re fully licensed.”

The defendant pleaded guilty to all charges.

For his offences on October 1 he was fined $400 for driving an uninsured vehicle, $400 for driving a vehicle after never holding a licence, $400 for driving an unregistered vehicle, and $300 for not wearing a motorbike helmet.

For the offences on October 27 he was fined $600 for driving without a licence, and fined $300 for operating a vehicle during a number plate confiscation period.