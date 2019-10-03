Menu
SPRUNG: Eidsvold police have charged a 21-year-old Mundubbera man after a wild joy ride through town on Tuesday. Lee Constable
Crime

No helmet, no shirt, no registration, no sense: police swoop

Alex Treacy
by
3rd Oct 2019 10:05 AM | Updated: 10:09 AM
THE peace in a small North Burnett town was shattered on Tuesday morning as a hoon on a motorbike tore through the streets.

Eidsvold police acting sergeant Geoff Price said, from around 10.30am, he began receiving "a lot" of phone calls, at least four, with reports a man on a motorbike with neither helmet nor shirt was on the loose on Moreton St, one of the main thoroughfares through town.

Sgt Price left the station, which backs onto Golden Spur St, to investigate, and as he stepped out, he saw the alleged hoon zoom past on that same street.

"He stupidly rode past the back of the police station," Sgt Price said.

The officer intercepted the 21-year-old Mundubbera man "about 15 seconds later" on Hamilton Ave.

 

Eidsvold police acting sergeant Geoff Price. Mackenzie Colahan

Aside from his lack of helmet, a police check allegedly revealed that the motorbike was both unregistered and uninsured, and the rider also did not hold a valid license.

He was charged with riding an unauthorised and uninsured vehicle, unlicensed riding, and failing to wear an approved helmet.

He will face Gayndah Magistrates Court in November.

Sgt Price said he believed the man was riding with friends in the vicinity of a private residence, but that this particular rider decided to stray further into town for a joy ride.

South Burnett

