CARNIVAL CLASH: St Luke's Player of the Confraternity Carnival Grant Fitzsimmons goes on an attacking raid in 2011.
Sport

No rugby league for St Luke's

Shane Jones
by
1st Jul 2019 9:26 AM
ST LUKE'S Anglican School might be ready to shine at the Queensland Independent Secondary Schools Netball tournament but it won't be at the other.

The school has opted not to compete at the Queensland Independent Secondary Schools Rugby League tournament, with Bundaberg's Shalom College the only school from the region to compete.

St Luke's netball coach Robyn Deer said the school participated in league in their curriculum but there was a focus on other sports that prevented them from providing a team.

"St Luke's has competed in league previously, however we have decided to focus on our rugby union teams,” Deer said.

"That's why we haven't got a league side in there this time.

"It is also hard to get back to the Confraternity Cup after you have left because there are so many teams on the waiting list.”

St Luke's, according to the NewsMail's records, last competed in the titles in 2014 as a fully fledged team in the QISSRL competition.

