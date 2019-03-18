'No room to move': Australia is overpopulated

Is Australia allowing too many migrants into the country?

HOW times have changed.

Too late Australians have awoken to the fact that we now have too many people.

Experts once warned the Australian governments of the day not to over-populate as Australia would not be able to sustain a huge population.

They were bullied by other countries and some Australians, too, into taking thousands of migrants.

So, it was a surprise to see a report where Australians in the street were asked the question "should we stop immigration?”

One fellow said "yes, in Melbourne I can hardly find room to move”.

A survey found that only 3 per cent of people agreed with more migrants.

The government is trying to keep everyone happy by saying "oh we have reduced the intake”.

What good is that? How about stopping it?

Australia is mainly desert, with most of the population along the eastern side of the country.

Warning bells should be ringing when it is stated that 400,000 Australians moved to regional areas between 2011 and 2016 (NM, 28/2).

The fact we have 25 million people, two decades earlier than expected, should also be viewed with alarm.

Infrastructure has not kept up with population growth.

It was very different in earlier years, Australia needed skilled and unskilled workers to build the country.

Migrants came to the rescue and made Australia their home and their contribution can be seen today.

Our mayor appears happy to have so many new residents, but we don't have the jobs or the housing to accommodate the huge influx (NM, 28/2).

It is all right for those who own their own homes, but spare a thought for those residents who are on low incomes or pensions and need to rent.

They are struggling to find affordable rentals.

The real estate agents seem happy because they say they have full tenancies and landlords can pick and choose from long waiting lists so the rents go sky high, out of the reach of many.

No wonder we have so much homelessness.

Advance Australia Fair - but not in Bundaberg or many other cities.