NO ROOM TO BUNK: Bundy loses golf event for year

OUT OF TOWN: Isabelle Taylor and Zubair Fairdus hold the respective Queensland Boys and Girls Amateur trophies after winning the titles in Bargara last year. Golf Queensland

GOLF: A lack of accommodation in Bundaberg means one of the region's biggest golf events will disappear for a year.

The NewsMail can reveal Bargara will not host the upcoming Queensland Boys and Girls Amateur titles that have been held there for the past three years. It was part of a five-year deal that was signed between Golf Australia and the Bargara Golf Club in 2015.

The event replaced the successful Bargara Junior Classic.

But nothing will be held this year after the event clashed with the upcoming Confraternity next month, which will feature almost 2000 students from Catholic schools around the state to compete in rugby league and netball.

The event has booked out most, if not all, available rooms for the week in the region, which left Golf Australia with no other choice.

"The decision to alter venues was taken in early July last year,” Queensland state manager for Golf Australia Luke Bates said.

"The decision was made in consultation and with agreement of the Bargara Golf Club.

"We would love to have been there again this year, but feedback from families involved was that accommodation was almost impossible to obtain.”

Golf Australia confirmed the event would come back next year but would be held in Brisbane this year at Carbrook Golf Club.

Bates said the future of the event was safe.

"We will be back next year,” he said.

"In the spirit of the original proposal, it's our intention to fulfil at least a fifth year in 2021.”

The Bundaberg Regional Council said it was unfortunate the event was not going ahead as planned.

But it defended Bundaberg's problems with accommodation for major events.

"Accommodation is a matter for the market,” a spokesperson for the council said.

"All popular destinations such as Bundaberg face pressure at peak times.”

The council added no communication was received regarding the golf with the Confraternity instead providing information on what it needed.

"Event organisers are encouraged to discuss their requirements in advance with council and Bundaberg Tourism,” the spokesperson said.

"The Confraternity rugby league and netball events involve an estimated 1860 participants and will inject more than $5 million into the regional economy.

"Organisers began discussions with council in July 2018 and council is supporting each event with $5000 through the Sport Championship Funding Program.”

The Confraternity will be held in Bundaberg from June 30 to July 5 with the Queensland Amateur Boys and Girls title to be held from July 2 to 7.

Bundaberg's best golfers including Kate McFarlane are expected to compete.