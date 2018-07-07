Menu
No room for nuclear in coal-fired obsession

by Sarah Vogler
7th Jul 2018 2:06 PM
FEDERAL Resources Minister Matt Canavan has rejected a push within the LNP for the Coalition to explore the feasibility of nuclear power.

 

The push is one of several energy resolutions to be debated at the LNP's State Convention in Brisbane this weekend.

Senator Canavan said nuclear power presented waste issues and was too expensive given the country's population.

"I do not think it is a solution to the energy problems we face today," he said.

But he was at odds with his State counterpart, Opposition energy spokesman Michael Hart, however.

He called on the Federal Government to consider all forms of energy.

"I would not rule out the possibility of nuclear power in the future, " he said.

But he said he also did not want to use out the possibility of more coal-fired power stations.

Several other speakers warned the resolution was dangerous politically given the Coalition was in an election year.

But the resolution was carried regardless.

The Coalition will have to note it but it is not binding.

