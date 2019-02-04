NO ROCKY ROAD: Side claims the Bundy Cup

TOUCH: Redemption was sweet for the Rockhampton Redbacks yesterday.

The Redbacks claimed their second Bundaberg Cup in men's open at the Greg Duncan fields beating the side that defeated them in the last final of the competition in 2017, Watch The Feet.

The Rockhampton side, which lost 6-5 in overtime more than 14 months ago, led from start to finish to win 12-5 and bounce back in spectacular style.

"In our pre-game speech, trying to ease nerves, we said we don't want to go back into that position again (of losing),” Redbacks player Malcolm Kenny said.

The speech worked.

The side scored in the first set of the game before Watch The Feet levelled.

Rockhampton then scored three straight tries to break the spirit of their opposition and take a 6-2 lead at half time.

The Redbacks added another six tries after the break, showing off their flair to the crowd.

The side was unbeaten all campaign.

PARTY TIME: Rockhampton Redbacks player Jack Hughes slides over the line to score during the men's open final in the Bundaberg Cup yesterday. Brian Cassidy

"I think our attack most of this weekend was our turning points,” Kenny said.

"We only leaked three to four tries all weekend but our attack most certainly was solid every game.”

Kenny said the difference between this year and 2017 was one thing.

"For us it was just trying to get to the basics,” he said.

"Doing the one-percenters and getting up and down the park, which has been beneficial.”

The weekend was also a successful one for Rocky's second men's open side, which is made up of 13 and 14-year-olds.

They made the semis before falling to Watch The Feet.

Watch The Feet conceded Rockhampton was too good for them but fatigue was also an issue, with players backing up to play the men's open final after competing in other deciders during the afternoon.

Watch The Feet's John Brown said: "All over the park from the winger to the middle, they (Rockhampton) are just stacked.

"Once they get a roll on they are hard to stop. Full credit to them,” Brown said.

It wasn't all disappointment for Watch The Feet, with the side winning 7-5 in mixed open against Dragons to claim the crown.

In other results, Bundaberg's Jackhammers took out the mixed social with a 7-2 win over the Maryborough Cutters, and Rocky winning the under-16 boys, under-16 mixed, the under-12 girls and under-12 boys.

The under-14 mixed title went to Gayndah with 32 Black winning the under-14 girls and Allstars Swifts winning under-16 girls.

The Bundaberg Cup is expected to return next year.