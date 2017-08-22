No respect at cemetery

The remains of flowers lay around the area.

WHEN Manda Gatt visited her grandfather's grave at Bundaberg Catholic Cemetery, she said she left feeling disgusted by the actions of the grounds people.

Ms Gatt said she took her cousin to the cemetery on Fitzgerald St on Saturday afternoon, hoping to have some quiet time with their beloved granddad.

But the visit turned out to be anything but peaceful.

"There were three workers ... working on the lawn,” she said.

Ms Gatt said one of the workers was "whipper snipping near my grandfather's grave site that we were visiting and bits of glass and leaves were flying towards us the whole time,” she said.

"Glass actually hit my cousin.”

She said she witnessed one of the workers walk across graves while another was sitting on a grave while on his phone.

Ms Gatt said she was a regular visitor to the cemetery and had never seen such disrespectful actions before.

"I was pretty upset,” she said.

"I just think it is so disrespectful that they didn't seem to care.

"If there was someone out there visiting their loved ones, I would think the workers could stop and move away from the grave site to give families privacy.”

Ms Gatt said the cemetery had since been left in disarray with chopped-up flowers and chunks of glass littering the area.

"I understand that obviously flowers will blow away in the wind but you can see that some of them have been chopped up by the whipper snipper and left,” she said.

"There is also broken glass everywhere - nothing has been taken care of.”

Ms Gatt said she had since spoken to her grandmother and said she was equally as upset about the incident.

"She was very upset that this was happening,” Ms Gatt said.

"I just want to get the message out to be respectful if you are at a cemetery.

" It is disgusting to be walking across people's graves.”

The NewsMail contacted cemetery management but did not receive a response by deadline.