‘No remorse’: Bail for teen in Caboolture burnout crash

The teen accused by police of involvement in a horrific hooning incident where a tyre was flung from a car and struck a little boy has been granted bail.

Blake Davey-Jennings, 18, is accused of performing a burnout on King St, Caboolture on Wednesday afternoon when a tyre from his blue Ford Falcon utility dislodged and stuck a five-year-old boy so violently he was left clinging to life.

The boy had been walking with family outside Caboolture Square shopping centre around 4.30pm when he was struck.

The scene of a car accident in Caboolture, where a young boy was left in a critical condition. Picture: Josh Woning

Mr Davey-Jennings yesterday appeared in Caboolture Magistrates Court charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing grievous bodily harm, driving unlicensed (disqualified by court order), driving unregistered, driving a safe but otherwise defective vehicle, and offences involving registration certificates.

It was then the court heard that Davey-Jennings allegedly stopped his car and walked over to the victim, not to help but rather to collect his tyre.

"He showed no remorse, he seemed completely unaffected by the incident," said a police prosecutor.

Mr Davey-Jennings' defence lawyer told the court had been in a state of shock at the scene and had attempted to help the only way he knew how, by removing the debris to enable emergency services greater access to the boy.

The boy remains in hospital where he is in a serious condition in an induced coma.

Today, Magistrate James Blanch granted the teen bail, to reside at a Burpengary address with strict reporting conditions.

"He is only 18, and I understand the severe nature of the offence and I hope you understand the severity of the offence," Magistrate Blanch said.

"Yes," said Davey-Jennings.

"If you breach this bail in any manner, you won't be getting bail again - understand?," Magistrate Blanch said.

The matter was adjourned and Davey-Jennings will return to court on January 29.

