No relief from heat as temperatures continue to climb

IT'S going to be another hot and dry day today with the mercury forecast to reach a few degrees above average.

As fire fighters continue to battle the blaze at Deepwater and additional fires around the Bundaberg region, today temperatures are expected to peak at 33 degrees.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Janine Yuasa said there was not a great deal of change in the weather from yesterday, just a few tweaks with temperature ahead of the trough coming through.

As of 4.30am the Wide Bay and Burnett remain issued with a Very High Queensland Fire Danger Rating.

Ms Yuasa said with the forecast trough Wednesday could be the best chance of any rainfall, however with prospects in the form of showers and thunderstorms it would be "hit and miss".

Temperatures for the weekend are 32-33 degrees, which is a few degrees above the December average of 30 degrees.

However come Monday you'll know it's summer with a sweltering top of 36 degrees expected.

According to BoM's records, the highest daily temperature for Bundy is 37.6 degrees, which was recorded in 1995.

"The good news is from Wednesday there's cooler air," she said.

"With (cooler temperatures of) 30 degrees on Wednesday and 29 degrees on Thursday."

While looking at the wind and humidity for the region, she said it's still going to feel muggy and sticky.

"Generally speaking the moisture levels have increased," she said.

"North easterly should increase the moisture and make things feel hotter..."

Relative humidity levels for Bundaberg are forecast between 20-30%.

As high temperatures are felt across the state, authorities are urging residents to stay vigilant and hydrated.

Queensland Acting Chief Health Officer Dr Sonya Bennett was urging people to take precautions against dehydration and other heat-related conditions yesterday.

"Heat-related illness can be extremely serious, and infants, the elderly, pregnant and breastfeeding women, and those with pre-existing medical conditions are particularly vulnerable. With the temperatures we are seeing in this heat event however, everyone is at risk," Dr Bennett said.

"Be on the lookout for symptoms such as heat rash, muscle cramps, heavy sweating, paleness, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, and fainting.

"If someone experiences more severe symptoms including a very high body temperature, flushed or dry skin, a rapid pulse, headache or disorientation, they may have heat stroke, which can be very serious, seek medical attention immediately.

Dr Bennett said precautions you can take against the heat include drinking plenty of fluids throughout the day-preferably cool water, and don't wait until you're thirsty; staying indoors where possible, unless told to evacuate, and using any cooling devices available, such air-conditioning or fans.

"Limit strenuous activity and take time to adjust to the temperature. Take cool showers, soak your feet, or wear a wet bandana or washcloth around your neck," she said.

"In some areas the heat is combined with strong dry winds, dust, and smoke from the many bushfires burning around the state.

"People with respiratory issues should stay indoors with windows and doors closed, follow any medical plan they have been provided by their doctor, such as an asthma management plan, and avoid vigorous exercise."

Dr Bennett said if anyone is experiencing any adverse reactions to the dust or smoke, such as shortness of breath, prolonged coughing or wheezing, to seek medical advice.