NO REGRETS: Endless opportunities in Bundy, says doc

Working at Bundaberg Hospital, junior doctor Marc Burton said he believes the career opportunities are better here in Bundaberg.

Working at Bundaberg Hospital, junior doctor Marc Burton said he believes the career opportunities are better here in Bundaberg.

PACKING up your life to relocate to a regional town may be daunting for some, but when the destination is somewhere like Bundaberg, it's nothing less than living in paradise.

For Dr Marc Burton, the decision to move to Bundy during his third year of medical school was an easy one and one he hasn't regretted.

"That broad range of opportunities - clinically, academically and socially, is what drove me to want to try Bundaberg for a year and since then, I've only become more sure I made the right choice," he said.

"A number of us who became friends in our first year moved up to Bundaberg together because we recognised the benefits it could have for our careers.

"Having that network really makes a difference, both in terms of work as having someone to talk to professionally, as well as socially, which is one of the greatest benefits of being in a place like Bundaberg."

It's not just the beautiful beaches and atmosphere of the community that has the junior doctor sold, but also the career progression he has achieved after working in regional Queensland.

"I wanted to experience working in a place where you get a much broader representation, rather than being so sub-specialised in every single department on every single day," Dr Burton said.

"You get a much broader understanding of medicine and, in my opinion, a much better understanding of medicine … you also get more opportunities."

Junior doctor Marc Burton said he believes the career opportunities are better in Bundaberg.

Born in Canberra, the now 30-year-old doctor is about to step into the role of a principal house officer in mental health, as part of his residential rotations.

His enthusiasm comes after CQUniversity announced a significant milestone had been reached for healthcare in Bundaberg, forming a partnership with The University of Queensland (UQ), Wide Bay (WBHHS) and Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service (CQHHS).

The agreement which is an Australian first, will allow students to complete a three-year bachelor or medical science, before progressing to a doctors in medicine through UQ in Bundaberg, as part of the partnership's Regional Medical Pathway.

WBHHS will then provide placements, internship opportunities and postgraduate training to local students, something that Dr Burton said would encourage doctors to stay in the region.

"It's really critical that we have a good tie between the medical school and the health service because it allows us to integrate all levels of the training pathway into what is practical, what is realistic and what is relevant," he said.

"Spending time in the rural facilities, you see everything from someone with a stubbed toe to a heart attack, and you're the one dealing with it, but with good support if you need it, (which is) not something you get as a resident in Brisbane.

"The more provision of technology and services for doctors ultimately means the more provision of services for patients - plus more students will come here if they can see they'll have a good experience and there is good support around them."