No rego for many dogs but locals says fees too high

JUST under 2000, or 15%, of previously registered dogs remain unregistered across the Bundaberg region.

Those are the statistics that have come from Bundaberg Regional Council, who is urging residents to register their pets now after 10 dogs were impounded at the weekend.

But residents have hit back at the council, blaming "high fees” for what some have deemed to be an "unnecessary service”.

"What exactly does council provide for my dog? After 10 years we're getting a dog park...,” Tania Willett said on the NewsMail Facebook page.

"I would like to know what registration of a dog does. I think that once you pay to have your dog microchipped then that should be it,” Ainsley Tappenden said.

The council's health and regulatory services spokesman Peter Heuser said the council had issued 13,718 animal registration renewals in July this year for the registration period from September 1 this year to August 31 next year.

"Currently, almost 2000 dogs remain unregistered,” he said.

"Of the 10 dogs impounded at the weekend, owners were able to locate and pay for the release of the animals on Monday.

"However, it may have been possible for staff to return the animals direct to their homes if they had been registered and all details were up to date. ”

He said unregistered dogs placed an increased strain on council resources and pound facilities, could be the result of anxiety for worried pet owners and ultimately could prove more costly with pound discharge fees.

"The current storm season also provided heightened fear for many dogs and urged owners to ensure they had secure enclosures for their animals and to take steps to minimise the alarm dogs may experience when the weather turns nasty,' Cr Heuser said.

"Being an animal owner comes with its share of responsibility and part of that responsibility is ensuring your dog is safe and secure, and, in the event that it does wander, is appropriately tagged or micro chipped to allow for its prompt return.”

"Registration of dogs is compulsory under Queensland State Government legislation.”

Mr Heseur said as part of the annual registration fee dogs were entitled to one free pound release per year.

The most recent information on council's website lists annual fees for desexed and micro chipped dogs at $28, desexed dogs at $39 and micro chipped dogs at $77.