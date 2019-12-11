Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Heavy smoke haze blankets Sydney. Picture: Toby Zerna
Heavy smoke haze blankets Sydney. Picture: Toby Zerna
Environment

‘No rain until May’: Dark news for Aussies

by Natalie Wolfe
11th Dec 2019 10:14 AM

AUSTRALIA is already struggling through one its worst droughts on record but the rain that could break that drought is at least five months away.

State and federal ministers met in country NSW yesterday to discuss how best to combat the never-ending drought.

The Bureau of Meteorology was also at the meeting in Moree, delivering a dark outlook for the coming months.

"NSW, Queensland and Victoria are looking very lean for rain and below-average rainfall through summer and heading into next winter," NSW Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall, referring to the BoM briefing, told The Australian.

"The outlook is nothing for NSW anywhere near drought-breaking until April-May next year."

Australia's bushfire season has been worse because of the drought. Picture: Saeed Khan

Federal Drought and Water Resources Minister David Littleproud also called on specific states and territories to do more on helping farmers with drought assistance.

"We now have South Australia on the hook," Mr Littleproud said.

"I know other states will look closely at that.

"We have also agreed to make sure we work together to streamline process and … if there's duplication, that can be taken away. We have said by February we have charged Shane Stone with getting an approach with the states."

climate change david littleproud drought editors picks rain weather

Just In

    This NZ gym is taking over UFC

    This NZ gym is taking over UFC
    • 11th Dec 2019 10:15 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Plain stupidity': Illegal fireworks cause havoc overnight

        premium_icon 'Plain stupidity': Illegal fireworks cause havoc overnight

        News BUNDABERG fire crews have slammed the actions of people who set off illegal fireworks, causing a bushfire overnight.

        Man fined after claiming Jehovah told him to send selfie

        premium_icon Man fined after claiming Jehovah told him to send selfie

        News Court hears man contravened protection order

        Minister in line of fire as Pennington saga costs mount

        premium_icon Minister in line of fire as Pennington saga costs mount

        News THE drawn-out Adrian Pennington saga has fast become a “farce” with the Health...

        Bundaberg's opportunities following Queensland's Olympic bid

        premium_icon Bundaberg's opportunities following Queensland's Olympic bid

        News The Olympic Games are one step closer to coming to Queensland.