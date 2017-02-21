32°
No rain in sight and the struggle is here now

Emma Reid
| 22nd Feb 2017 8:47 AM
NO RAIN: Moore Park Cane grower Nick Glass is struggling to grow a decent crop in the hot dry weather.
NO RAIN: Moore Park Cane grower Nick Glass is struggling to grow a decent crop in the hot dry weather.

BUNDABERG is playing the waiting game. Waiting for the heavens to open and the rains to come.

There is disappointment on the faces of the regions cane farmers who desperately need the downpour of liquid gold.

As February creeps to an end there may be records broken across Bundaberg, but not the ones you want to keep on your mantel shelf.

The rainfall for the month sits at 1.8mm which is less than 2% of the monthly average of 155.6mm.

Hoping, praying but not holding their breath for the much needed downpour to pull them through.

Cane Growers chairman Allan Dingle said with the extremely dry conditions some farmers were at their wits end.

"They've used most of their water allocation which should have lasted until June," he said.

"It's terrible and there's only so much you can take."

He said growing cane was like sitting in a rollercoaster with an abundance of emotions.

"There's no stability, with climate issues, drought and floods," he said.

"It's extremely hard to plan and it comes at a cost."

This season the cost to farmers isn't only the water and electricity, but their time.

It may take some farmers two-three hours each day to set up each irrigation on their property.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett is calling on the state's Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, Bill Byrne, to immediately impose a drought-declaration for the Burnett region.

Mr Bennett said local irrigators and farmers were feeling the pinch due to the lack of rain, and it was time Bill Byrne and the Palaszczuk government sat up and paid attention to the cries of struggling farmers.

"Despite the region not being drought-declared, I've met with many growers who are personally in dire straits with huge bills piling up for irrigation and even having to buy extra water that they simply can't afford," he said.

Bundaberg Sugar General Manager Operations David Pickering said the crops were in excellent condition last year but lack of rain now weighs heavily on growers.

"Further extended dry periods will negatively impact the crop," he said.

"We are all looking expectantly to the heavens for much needed rainfall."

Mr Dingle said some farmers were still in high spirits because of the sugar price but wasn't sure how much longer it would last if the rains did not come soon.

Topics:  allan dingle bill byrne bundaberg sugar cane growers david pickering palaszczuk stephen bennett sugar cane

No rain in sight and the struggle is here now

NO RAIN: Moore Park Cane grower Nick Glass is struggling to grow a decent crop in the hot dry weather.

Records may break this month but not the ones you would hope for

Farmer holding on to hope with time and water running out

NO RAIN: Moore Park Cane grower Nick Glass is struggling to grow a decent crop in the hot dry weather.

Only a matter of days before the water is cut off

