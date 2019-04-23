No race plans for TAB

STATUS QUO: The field cross the line in the third race on Saturday at the Bundaberg Race Club meeting. The club has no plans to follow the greyhounds to TAB.

STATUS QUO: The field cross the line in the third race on Saturday at the Bundaberg Race Club meeting. The club has no plans to follow the greyhounds to TAB. Brian Cassidy

RACING: The Bundaberg Race Club is happy their counterparts the Bundaberg Greyhound Racing Club is getting TAB facilities.

But don't expect them to follow suit anytime soon.

The NewsMail revealed exclusively last week that greyhounds will convert to TAB facilities next month with its first meeting to be held on May13.

Bundaberg Race Club president Dale Rethamel said horse racing would remain under its current format.

"Nothing is changing, we'll have the same number of meets (seven),” he said.

"It's good for the greyhounds they are going to TAB and moving to Monday, we're happy for them.”

Rethamel argued that moving to TAB might not be the best for the club anyway.

The move, if it happened, could force the club to hold race meets during the week.

"We're not for profit, we get no government funding,” Rethamel said.

"If we moved to a weekday meet, no patrons would come to see us race.

"It would kill the community spirit.”

Rethamel said that was what kept the club going over the past few years, the integration with the community and getting people to the races.

He said it would be lost if they moved from a Saturday.

Rethamel revealed the greyhounds moving to Monday does free up the calendar for them, which opens up possibilities.

"One thing it does is it allows us to look at hosting other things apart from race meeting,” he said.

"We could hold phantom meets, social gatherings and maybe even weddings.”

Rethamel said the greyhound announcement would have to change the memorandum of understanding between the clubs in relation to holding a meet, cleaning up and then handing the venue to the other party.

The Race Club would have to clean up the venue in just under two days rather than the six when they had a meet.

The next race is on May4.