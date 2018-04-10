No questions asked for return of stolen staffy pups

LOST PUPPIES: Aimee Boyd and daughters Cadence and Alexis want their six-week-old puppies back.

LOST PUPPIES: Aimee Boyd and daughters Cadence and Alexis want their six-week-old puppies back. Crystal Jones

A BUNDABERG woman is calling on whoever took two of her dog's eight puppies to give them back.

Aimee Boyd said sometime on Monday night or the early hours of this morning, someone stole two six-week-old female staffy pups from her East Bundaberg home.

"They're only six weeks old today and they haven't got any vaccinations yet because they were booked in to be microchipped and vaccinated tomorrow,” she said.

"They're still breastfeeding.”

Ms Boyd said she was afraid that without vaccinations, the pups could be susceptible to diseases like parvo and she wanted them back with their mum, no questions asked.

Photos View Photo Gallery

A tell-tale clue to the motive of the theft lies in the colour of the stolen pups - Lucy and Stormzy are blue, while the rest of the litter is black and white.

"People know the blue ones are worth more but I don't care about the money, I just want them back,” Ms Boyd said.

Ms Boyd said she had searched her entire home and yard with no sign of the puppies who were kept securely in their pen.

"They would have had to come in the yard to get them, I always put them in their cage,” she said.

The puppies were due to go to their new homes in coming weeks once they'd finished being weaned and spending adequate time with their mother.

"There are two other families that are going to miss them because they have already been sold,” Ms Boyd said.

The incident has been reported to the police.