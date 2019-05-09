Menu
GUERRILLA ART: A fish mosaic artwork at Bargara.
GUERRILLA ART: A fish mosaic artwork at Bargara. Crystal Jones
Offbeat

No push for Bargara's guerrilla art to be punished

Crystal Jones
by
9th May 2019 2:04 PM
THERE will be no push from Bargara's divisional councillor Greg Barnes to have recent guerrilla artworks removed.

Locals first started noticing the works earlier this week as colourful mosaics were spotted along Bargara's foreshore on everything from rocks to the concrete under seats.

An anonymous source told the NewsMail that the works were part of a push for more public art and so far locals have been supportive.

Cr Barnes said although the artworks were not done in the conventional way, he had noticed children and parents interacting with them and enjoying them.

"From a council perspective we don't encourage people to go write on rocks or things like that," he said.

 

Bargara's divisional councillor Greg Barnes.
Bargara's divisional councillor Greg Barnes. Brian Cassidy

"From a personal perspective, I think it's quite quirky... they're doing no harm... I'm certainly not going to be pushing to have them removed or investigated."

Cr Barnes said it could be a concern if substances such as glues were used in the marine park area beneath the high water mark, however it seems most of the artworks are above that area.

The sudden appearance of the artworks isn't the only curious thing happening around Bargara, however.

Cr Barnes said there had recently been a big surge of local pride in the seaside town, with many locals sprucing up their lawns to help beautify the area.

Every second week the councillor drives around his division inspecting the area to make sure all is well.

He'd been more than impressed with how many are keeping their yards.

"I've noticed a lot of people taking a lot of pride in their properties," Cr Barnes said.

"I think because of the lifestyle they're taking a lot more pride in their yards."

Cr Barnes described many lawns as immaculate and praised prominent yards such as the farmhouse on the corner of the Turtle Roundabout for always looking their best.

"On the corner of Whalley and Tanner Sts there's a property there and it looks like the guy cuts it with scissors," he said.

A Bundaberg Regional Council spokeswoman said the council had not received any complaints about the art.

