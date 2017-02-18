33°
News

No proper defence with limited player numbers

18th Feb 2017 11:57 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RUGBY league's Phil Gould has been known to rub people the wrong way in the past and he created some reaction when he criticised the Auckland Nines recently.

Brad Fittler came out and called him a dinosaur for not supporting the concept of the shorter version of the game.

Fittler even went on to suggest that in the future this version of the game is going to do for rugby league what Twenty/20 has done for cricket.

I find this hard to believe as the shorter cricket version still has the same number of players on the field and it is only the limited overs that make the batsmen get on with the game.

In the shorter versions of the rugby games, it is the limited number of players on the field that make the games so much quicker.

This also means that plenty of tries are scored during the game because the limited number of players means a decent line break usually ends up with the player scoring.

With seven or nine players on a full size field there can never be a proper defence like the full versions of the games are based on.

Even with the cracking pace of the games and the number of tries scored, there is no way you can compare these shorter matches to full versions of the respective games.

Due to the heatwave conditions lately, the best place to be was in front of the television.

Risking RSI in the thumb from channel changing, I managed to see a fair bit of the Auckland Nines and the Sydney Rugby Sevens.

My impression is that both are promoted by the organisers for the spectators to come along and have great big party.

If you get to see your side score some great tries and win that will make even better.

This might be all right for a one off pre-season hit out, but under no stretch of the imagination I could believe that it will ever be more popular than the full version of the games.

Even tougher to watch was the Brisbane Global Tens rugby tournament which just happen to coincide with the hottest February days on record.

These conditions were horrendous for the player, officials and spectators and I believe if the teams had not come from around the world the tournament may have been called off.

Due to the less than expected crowd in Auckland this year there has been a suggestion of moving the rugby league nines to Brisbane in the future.

Trying to get team coaches to send their top players to play in the heat of the day in Brisbane in early February might be one way of killing of the Nines.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  opinion robert edgar rugby league

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

MAKE yourself visible where all the cool cats are drinking this summer with these new Brisbane bars:

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

Tangalooma is amazing if you're keen for a dive, kayak or swim.

THIS summer get out and explore your capital city.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Science Festival seriously awesome

Don't miss the World Science Festival Brisbane!

CALLING everyone who wants to see something totally cool.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

NO DEAL: LNP rules out coalition with One Nation

NO DEAL: LNP rules out coalition with One Nation

THE Liberal National Party has ruled out any coalition with One Nation ahead of the next state election.

New figures show strength of regional news media

Great local digital media coverage has seen more people signing up to be subscribers.

News Regional Media now reaching 3.5 million each month

New car donated to Bundaberg Salvos

GENEROUS GIFT: Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey with Express Air Con-Cleaning owner Hayden Hamilton and the new car he donated to the Salvos.

New car donated to the Salvos should help greatly

Routine check-up caught hidden killer

THANKS: House Call Doctor Tridiv Madhok with Christine Saunders who meet up and had an emotional exchange after he spotted a melanoma on her back during a check up for an unrelated illness.

Home doctor's patient thanking her lucky stars

Local Partners

Mad Mary claims Telstra 'duped' her into calls

"I'm so mad you can call me Mad Mary,” the Bundaberg pensioner says.

Big plans to be rolled out for the region

BIG NEWS: Ken O'Dowd has welcomed the rollout.

MP Ken O'Dowd welcomes expansion of NBN to Flynn

How Stay at Home Mum blogger Jody Allen struck it big

Jody Allen and Walt Collins will co-host the Seven Network's Stay at Home Mum television series from April.

Jody Allen's star continues to rise at incredible speed

WHAT'S ON: Friday, February 17

LOCK IT IN: Tonight and tomorrow night is Lock-In Time at Chipmunks.

Five things you need to know

Colour chaos run sure to be a riot

COLOUR CHAOS: Queensland Health senior psychologist Dan Banof and CQU student Kylie Goodman-Jones are excited about the fun run.

Get messy at Youth Month event

Star Wars: The Last Jedi mystery already solved

A KEY mystery surrounding the title of episode eight in the Star Wars franchise has just been solved.

Kids' game "full of f**king paedophiles" according to dad

A mortified dad has expressed serious concerns over an online game

Lisa Marie Presley's ex caught with child pics: court

Lisa Marie Presley, at right, and her husband, Michael Lockwood back in 2010. FILE

Lisa Marie, 49, claimed she was left “sick to her stomach”

Robert Irwin introduces Jimmy Fallon to wild guests

Robert Irwin introduces Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon to a cuddly sloth.

ROBERT Irwin continues Steve's legacy.

How Stay at Home Mum blogger Jody Allen struck it big

Jody Allen and Walt Collins will co-host the Seven Network's Stay at Home Mum television series from April.

Jody Allen's star continues to rise at incredible speed

Director says he should have punched Ewan McGregor

Actor Ewan McGregor.

Director says he should have punched Ewan McGregor

Roxy shares "single girl” issues

Roxy Jacenko.

Roxy Jacenko shares her "single girl” issues

AFFORDABLE CENTRALLY LOCATED HOME

6 Totten Street, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 1 $205,000

Located in popular Kepnock a fantastic suburb being centrally located to all facilities Bundaberg has to offer. Walking distance to Kepnock High School and...

VACANT BLOCK TO BUILD YOUR DREAM LIFESTYLE

4 North Haven Drive, Bundaberg North 4670

Residential Land A stunning vacant parcel of land is on offer here at an ... $139,000

A stunning vacant parcel of land is on offer here at an amazing price. Build your dream home and lifestyle to your taste and budget here today. The block may...

SMALL INVESTMENT FOR TIDY RETURNS

4 Kennedy Street, Avondale 4670

House 3 1 1 $160,000

Fantastic entry opportunity into the property investment market or another to add to an existing portfolio that would be just about positive cash flow. Very long...

9 M x 6 M SHED ON 6304 SQ METRE BLOCK

24 Commodore Drive, South Bingera 4670

Residential Land Lots of infrastructure here folks, cleared house site, with double brick reinforced ... $160,000

Lots of infrastructure here folks, cleared house site, with double brick reinforced retaining walls. Large 6304m2 block with 9m X 6m shed with power connected.

5 bedroom Queenslander + 2 bedroom Unit on 89 Acres with Sea Breezes

388 Booyan Road, Moore Park Beach 4670

House 7 2 4 $849,000

Magnificent 5 bedroom Queenslander. A separate 2 bedroom fully self-contained unit ideal for family member/teenager or manager's residence. 2 + car accommodation...

2 Storey - Double Brick - 3.3 Acres (1.36HA)

98 Blairs Road, Sharon 4670

House 4 2 5 395,000

4 B/R double brick home only 10 minute drive to Bundy. A very quiet private peaceful and tranquil setting. Upstairs: - has 3 Bedrooms with built in robes, ceiling...

PICTURE PERFECT WITH GREAT SIDE ACCESS AND LARGE SHED

1 Taylor Street, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 3 $259,000

Nestled in a quiet family friendly street this immaculately presented residence has been lovingly well maintained over the years. The light filled home has a...

BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED UNIT AND COMPLEX

1 / 56 Heaps Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $219,000

Positioned in an outstanding must see and home proud security gated boutique complex is this easy care unit. This well maintained property consists of 2 great...

OVER 4,00M2 UNDER ROOF WITH 3 LIVING AREAS, POOL and SHEDS ON 4,001M2

53 Currawong Road, Gooburrum 4670

House 4 2 5 Offers Over...

You asked for it and we delivered with this sprawling family home located on Currawong Road in Tantitha Estate. This home will exceed any expectations with its...

THE IDEAL VILLA COMPLEX - YOU WILL LOVE LIVING HERE

17 / 6 Miller Street, Norville 4670

Unit 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Ideally located in the private, secure and well maintained complex "Palm Garden Villas" is this neat and tidy 3 bedroom villa situated just a short walking...

What $11.9m can get you on Coast's most exclusive street

29-31 Wyuna Drive Noosaville Qld 4566

This is what a cool $11.9m can get you

How a first home buyer built house with no deposit

NEARLY THERE: Construction on the first house to home orphans at Umoja began in January. Photo Contributed

His home will be completed later this year.

$6.3 billion project to drive population boom

BIG IDEAS: Artist's impression of the new 10,000-unit complex to be constructed at Springfield Central.

Driverless trains could take thousands to and fro from Springfield

Company collapse: Boss goes to Vegas, staff lose thousands

Last chance for staff to lodge their claims

Mining giant execs could sun themselves on region's island

OFFERS INVITED: Potential buyers are showing interest in Camp Island, off the coast of Bowen.

The vendors are hoping for at least $2m for the island.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!