No proper defence with limited player numbers

RUGBY league's Phil Gould has been known to rub people the wrong way in the past and he created some reaction when he criticised the Auckland Nines recently.

Brad Fittler came out and called him a dinosaur for not supporting the concept of the shorter version of the game.

Fittler even went on to suggest that in the future this version of the game is going to do for rugby league what Twenty/20 has done for cricket.

I find this hard to believe as the shorter cricket version still has the same number of players on the field and it is only the limited overs that make the batsmen get on with the game.

In the shorter versions of the rugby games, it is the limited number of players on the field that make the games so much quicker.

This also means that plenty of tries are scored during the game because the limited number of players means a decent line break usually ends up with the player scoring.

With seven or nine players on a full size field there can never be a proper defence like the full versions of the games are based on.

Even with the cracking pace of the games and the number of tries scored, there is no way you can compare these shorter matches to full versions of the respective games.

Due to the heatwave conditions lately, the best place to be was in front of the television.

Risking RSI in the thumb from channel changing, I managed to see a fair bit of the Auckland Nines and the Sydney Rugby Sevens.

My impression is that both are promoted by the organisers for the spectators to come along and have great big party.

If you get to see your side score some great tries and win that will make even better.

This might be all right for a one off pre-season hit out, but under no stretch of the imagination I could believe that it will ever be more popular than the full version of the games.

Even tougher to watch was the Brisbane Global Tens rugby tournament which just happen to coincide with the hottest February days on record.

These conditions were horrendous for the player, officials and spectators and I believe if the teams had not come from around the world the tournament may have been called off.

Due to the less than expected crowd in Auckland this year there has been a suggestion of moving the rugby league nines to Brisbane in the future.

Trying to get team coaches to send their top players to play in the heat of the day in Brisbane in early February might be one way of killing of the Nines.