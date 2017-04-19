No prizes under $5 at weekend cent sale for charity

LOTS TO WIN: Bundaberg fundraiser Jenny Frew has organised a cent sale to raise money for Cancer Council Queensland.

MORE than 260 prizes will be up for grabs this weekend at a cent sale in support of Cancer Council Queensland.

The annual event, organised by Bundaberg CancerFree Challenge participant Jenny Frew, will be held at Bundaberg Civic Centre on Saturday, with doors opening at noon.

The CancerFree Challenge campaign rewards and acknowledges Cancer Council Queensland's most talented fundraisers in the state by inviting them to fundraise in 2017 and compete for the rights to name a research grant.

Mrs Frew encouraged the Bundaberg community to get involved.

"There's great prizes in the cent sale, all valued at $5 or more, plus a lucky door prize and raffle to be won.”

Entry is $5 for adults, or $3 for kids, and includes afternoon tea.

For further information and table bookings, phone Jenny Frew on 0438 531 204.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Chris McMillian said local support made a vital difference to the charity's work.

"In the Wide Bay Burnett region, around 1630 people are diagnosed with cancer every year, and about 570 people die from the disease,” Ms McMillan said.

"Taking part in the cent sale is a fun and easy way to help make a difference.

"All funds support our work in cancer research, prevention programs and patient support services.”

For more information about Cancer Council Queensland, click here or phone 13 11 20.