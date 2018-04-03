No poisoned Chalice for this greyhound

DREAM DEBUT: Ron Brook with Roman Chalice, the winner of the Easter Cup, at Thabeban Park on Saturday.

GREYHOUNDS: Gin Gin's Ron Brook says nothing is off limits for Roman Chalice after a dream debut during the weekend.

The dog won his first race in Bundaberg, storming through the field to win the Easter Cup at Thabeban Park on Saturday.

Roman Chalice claimed the 550m race in 33.21 seconds and won ahead of second-placed Foxy Fireball by 13.5 lengths.

It was an impressive performance for a dog that had only been in the region for less than two weeks.

"It was very surprising, we didn't expect the dog to do what it did,” Brook said.

"Over 500m we were going into the unknown.

"It also stepped up in class and delivered.”

Brook said the greyhound had one trial before the event and just hoped he finished.

"Some dogs take a lot of time adapting to the grass surface,” he said.

"All we hoped for was a run close to the trial and to be very competitive to the rest.

"He started well and kept pulling away from the field.”

Brook said he would now be careful where he raced the dog.

He even had someone call him up to race Roman Chalice down in Albion Park in Brisbane after the race.

The trainer said he would make sure the dog take the right path to potential success.

"One good run doesn't make a good dog,” he said.

"He could now run a shocker.

"There's a lot of steps to climb before he gets that far (to Albion Park).”

For now, Brooks is focused on racing him in Bundaberg over 460m or 550m.

"We have a lot of plans,” he said.

"It was good to win a race and good to see sponsors like Realway Real Estate in Hervey Bay support the event.”