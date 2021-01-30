Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police allege Dylan Alexander Wilson killed Aysha Baty in Nambour. Picture: Supplied.
Police allege Dylan Alexander Wilson killed Aysha Baty in Nambour. Picture: Supplied.
Crime

No plea from Aysha Baty’s alleged murderer

Laura Pettigrew
30th Jan 2021 5:00 AM | Updated: 7:17 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man who police allege murdered Nambour woman Aysha Baty will remain behind bars until his next court date.

Dylan Alexander Wilson was charged with killing the 31 year old in the early hours of August 22.

No bail for man charged with Coast woman's murder

'Love and bright light': Town reeling after Aysha's death

Detective Inspector Dave Drinnen previously told media that emergency crews arrived to find the woman's body beside Matthew St in Nambour with "abhorrent" injuries.

Mr Wilson's case was mentioned in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Friday.

He did not indicate a plea to one charge of murder.

His appearance was not required.

Magistrate Rod Madsen granted Mr Wilson his fifth adjournment.

The 34-year-old will be remanded in custody until March 5 when his matter is listed for a committal mention.

aysha baty aysha baty murder nambour murder sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dollars and Sense: Popular program for tenants returns

        Premium Content Dollars and Sense: Popular program for tenants returns

        News This course could give you the edge in a difficult rental market, here’s how you can participate

        Wide Bay pharmacy owner busted speeding through roadworks

        Premium Content Wide Bay pharmacy owner busted speeding through roadworks

        News He faced court for driving at nearly 40kmh over the speed limit despite police at...

        BIRD OF THE WEEK: Eye catching blue birds working together

        Premium Content BIRD OF THE WEEK: Eye catching blue birds working together

        News Learn more about the Leaden Flycatcher and how you can tell the male and females...

        ON THE ROAD: Comedy tour bringing laughs to Bundy

        Premium Content ON THE ROAD: Comedy tour bringing laughs to Bundy

        News “I’m so freaking excited to disgrace some stages up north.”