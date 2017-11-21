No plates on car in morning crash

AN ELDERLY woman was treated by paramedics this morning after a two car crash in Svensson Heights.

The woman was in a Toyota Corolla which was involved in a collision with a Holden Commodore just after 9am this morning.

The Commodore had no registration plates and its front right hand wheel was torn off.

The woman was treated at the scene by emergency services crews.

The two car crash happened on the corner of Dexter and Walker Sts and was attended by paramedics and the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service and Bundaberg Police.

The crash is being investigated by police and motorists were urged to drive carefully in the area.