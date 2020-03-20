Menu
Aerial view Bundaberg Port Marina
No plans to stop exports

Mikayla Haupt
20th Mar 2020 2:58 PM
WHILE everyone is adhering to government and authority procedures amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it is as close to business as usual at the Port of Bundaberg as can be.

Gladstone Ports Corporation acting CEO Craig Walker said exports were still underway and employer and community health and safety was a top priority.

He said there had been “very little” impact to trade due to COVID-19 to date.

“Any adjustments that have been made by exporters and importers have not shown in differentiation to trade statistics when compared to similar seasonal patterns,” he said.

“GPC continues to monitor the situation and are in continuous liaison with state and federal agencies, including chief medical officers and Australian Bio Security advices (Australian Border Force).

“GPC continues to maintain their crisis management activation until further notice.

“The team is working closely with all agencies, stakeholders, customers and staff to ensure a consistent and co-ordinated response.”

Mr Walker said it was a dynamic situation and the port was ready to respond to updated requirements for vessels arriving at Queensland ports as the need arises.

In the past two months Bundy’s port has processed shipments of sugar, molasses, wood pellets and gypsum.

Apart from the seasonal variability with sugar, Mr Walker said trade was in line with last year.

“The Port of Bundaberg will continue to operate in accordance with Maritime Safety Queensland’s protocols, with all planned exports scheduled to continue,” Mr Walker said.

Resolute on creating success for the communities in which they operate, Mr Walker said GPC was looking forward to seeing projects such as the Buss and Newman Sts upgrade reach completion this year.

As of Tuesday, Australian Boarder Force introduced the following rules for all commercial vessels arriving from outside Australia:

  • All crew must remain on-board while the vessel is berthed in Australia.
  • Crew are only able to disembark to conduct essential vessel functions and must wear personal protective equipment.
  • The restrictions apply until 14 days after vessel departed the last port before Australia, unless crew are unwell.
