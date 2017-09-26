No plans to cut Gracehaven staff, says provider

There are no plans to cut Gracehaven staff.

CHURCHES of Christ Care, who operates Bundaberg's Gracehaven nursing home, says it has no plans to cut staff locally.

The aged care provider recently announced more than 400 hours would be dropped from its roster in Toowoomba, where Churches of Christ Care runs the Nubeena and NuMylo facilities.

Churches of Christ Care chief operating officer David Swain said there were no such plans for Bundaberg.

"We are not involved in any current discussions with staff at our Gracehaven Aged Care Service in Bundaberg regarding changes to staffing,” he said.

"Care and compassion is at the heart of everything we do, and we will never compromise on the provision of quality care to our residents.

"We are committed to providing staffing levels that are significantly above the industry standards.”

Mr Swain said staff were valued at their facilities.

"We employ highly qualified and appropriately certified clinical care staff to help manage our residents' healthcare needs,” he said.

"Those staff provide a vital service, we value their skills and expertise, and we believe they need to be remunerated appropriately.

"We provide above above-CPI salary increases, and continue to pay above the award rate.”

Churches of Christ Care is a not-for-profit provider of residential aged care in Australia, operating 29 residential aged care services throughout Queensland and Victoria.