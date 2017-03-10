32°
News

No plan to change Bundy's lights as locals label idea costly

Crystal Jones
| 10th Mar 2017 5:28 PM

Locals count the cost of traffic light idea 

A PUSH to have dress-wearing figures on traffic crossings may be gaining support from women's groups and politicians in Victoria, but it's far from getting the green light from Bundy locals.

National discussion has centred on whether traffic lights should include figures symbolising women at traffic light crossings after a lobby group started calling for the changes to be made.

The Herald Sun reported that a committee of 120 businesses and community groups had been successful in lobbying the Victorian Government to trial the initiative.

The trial will see female figures on 10 lights and will come at a cost of $14,000.

It's a cost that just doesn't sit comfortably with the Bundaberg community.

"Are we really going to spend $14,000 to change the pedestrian traffic light to a female?," Daniel Unwin said.

"So we're just adding a skirt to the existing design? What a waste of money and time.

"$1400 per traffic light. Could be spent doing something worthwhile."

Others, such as Sol Keronen, commented that it was somewhat sexist in itself to assume women were all wearing dresses.

"The irony in pushing for equality and labelling a generic stick figure as male," he said.

"So what they are saying is all women wear dresses?"

Debra Griell said people pushing for the change needed perspective.

"I appreciate the enthusiasm these people have for a cause, however perhaps your efforts and energy could be used more productively," she said.

"These lights will not change anything - people will still be homeless, hungry, uneducated, victims of all manner of abuse and many other sad inflictions."

Tiegan Chadwich said she'd rather the money be spent on helping the homeless.

"Being a female myself I say this is a waste of money," she said.

Debate has raged over figures on traffic lights. Patrick Woods

University researcher says it's a minor issue within a bigger problem

QUEENSLAND University of Technology gender equality researcher Terrance Fitzsimmons says while the move to female icons was far from solving the big issues in society, there was no harm in starting an important discussion.

"Treated on its own, it's not going to do much," Dr Fitzsimmons said.

"It's still a topic that's allowing people to have a conversation."

Dr Fitzsimmons said there was a certain value in challenging the implicit assumption that images should represent male figures.

"As a country we're still not ready to have the big discussions about gender equality," he said.

"We're not travelling very well as a country.

"We keep getting further behind."

Dr Fitzsimmons said people didn't realise that a lack of equality affected the whole of society and the wellbeing of the nation.

The World Economic Forum's metrics previously ranked Australia as the 15th best country for women, but that status has since slid back to 36th.

"I don't think people realise it's holding us back," Dr Fitzsimmons said.

Dr Fitzsimmons said it would be more important to tackle big issues like childcare, domestic violence and equal pay, but there was merit in the subject matter.

"We can look at this tiny little issue, but it really is symbolic of the bigger issue," he said.

"The comments coming out (about the traffic lights) represent the views of the community."

Those views, he said, were identical to the ones the community was applying to the bigger issues that drastically needed attention.

Dr Fitzsimmons said if Australia wanted to be competitive as a country, attitudes needed to change.

"The signs are trivial, but the debate's not trivial," Dr Fitzsimmons said.

"The point of it is it's representing a much bigger debate we need to have."

The Bundaberg CBD. Mike Knott BUN221216CBD38

The council has no plans to change our lights

BUNDABERG Regional Council says there are no plans to change traffic lights in the region.

According to a spokesperson, the vast majority of traffic lights in the Bundaberg region are owned and operated by Transport and Main Roads.

"Council owns just six sets of lights in the region with these located away from main roads," the spokesperson said.

"Lights are supplied to council with imagery that meets the designs as detailed in the Manual of Uniform Traffic Devices and which reflect a standard that ensures the safety of all visitors due to the international symbolism.

"Council is not seeking to move away from accepted designs."

