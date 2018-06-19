HOMES WANTED: Six cats in desperate need of families

FELINE FRIEND: Cat foster carer Colleen Soppa, with her own cat Mahalo, is hoping to find a new home for six special cats that she has been fostering.

FINDING the perfect home for six cats who've had a rough start to life would be a dream come true for Bundaberg woman Colleen Soppa.

After fostering the cats, who were born on the streets of Gladstone, from Tannum Sands cat rescuer Anita's Angels, Ms Soppa desperately hopes to rehome them here in Bundaberg, with the timid animals just starting to come into their own around people.

Cuddles could be your family's new companion. Carolyn Booth

For Ms Soppa, transporting the cats back to the Gladstone area would potentially undo months of hard work.

"They came to me about 15 months ago," she said.

Ms Soppa said she originally took on about 12 kittens and while she's since managed to find homes for six or so, she stills need to find the remaining six cats somewhere to live permanently.

"These ones, they were just very timid. It took months for them to even let me pat them," she said.

"I don't want to send them back (to Tannum Sands). I would love someone here to adopt them.

Clive is one six cats who needs to find a new home. Carolyn Booth

"They were all street cats, they've been desexed, vaccinated, microchipped - everything's done."

Ms Soppa has put in hours of her own time and plenty of her own money to make sure the cats have been well looked after, but she concedes it's time to find the animals their own home.

Ideally each cat needs a new owner who is willing to be patient and respect the fact that their new pet may need a little more time to adjust to change than some other others.

"I want them to be inside cats, they need a owner who enjoys the quiet life and wants a companion," she said.

"Someone who's got a lot of patience, although the last few settled in pretty quickly .. and I think these ones will too.

FELINE FRIEND: Bunny is looking for a new home and foster carer Colleen Soppa is hoping someone special will make her a part of their family. Carolyn Booth

"If we can get them a home here then they've got a hope.

"Going back to Anita, she'd look after them really well, but she's got so many of them and they'll be so scared, they might just go backwards.

"I'd just really like to find them a home here."

As a pensioner, Ms Soppa spends more than $100 of her own money a week ensuring all the cats are well looked after, but says money means nothing when it comes to caring for the animals.

A cat fosterer for three yeas now, she said she was always a dog person until she started to spend more time around cats and discovered just how special they were.

"I was always a dog person until I started working at a kennel and cattery on the Gold Coast about 15 years ago," she said.

"From then on I've just loved cats."

With everything done, Ms Soppa is selling the cats for $100.

"There's no vet work needed at all," she said.

"We'll worm them again and everything will be done."

Anyone interested in adopting one of the cats can call Ms Soppa on 0448 307 520.