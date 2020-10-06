Menu
Crime

‘No place for this’: Strip club bouncer’s jaw broken

by Grace Mason
6th Oct 2020 3:59 PM
A STRIP club bouncer is in hospital with a broken jaw after he was allegedly punched by a drunk patron who had been kicked out of the Cairns venue.

Police were called to the scene outside Covergirls on Lake Street in the CBD about 11.15pm on Sunday.

It is alleged a 28-year-old man, from the Brisbane suburb of Nundah, had been ejected from the premises due to intoxication.

Police will allege he then turned on the bouncer, a 33-year-old man, and "sucker punched" him, breaking his jaw.

Paramedics treated the bouncer at the scene before he was transported to Cairns Hospital.

He is in a stable condition.

The patron was taken into custody and has been charged with one count of grievous bodily harm, one count of common assault and one count of possession of a dangerous drug - alleged to be a pharmaceutical substance.

Queensland Police Sservice Senior Sergeant James Coate. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN
Cairns police senior sergeant James Coate said the alleged attack was very concerning.

"There is no place for things like this in our city," he said. "Violence won't be tolerated.

"We know from prior incidents that these type of one-punch attacks can have dire, possibly tragic, consequences.

"One punch can kill."

The man is due to appear in Cairns Magistrates Court on October 20.

