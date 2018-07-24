No pigging around: Bundy man who can solve Qld's feral frenzy

ROB Bauer is no stranger to the hunt. The army veteran has been hunting feral pigs for over 30 years in Queensland, and knows just how much of a problem the animals can be for Bundy's local farmers.

Mr Bauer and his team are registered shooters with the Sporting Shooters Association of Australia meaning they can legally operate firearms - and follow guidelines set out by farmers when on a hunt. Rob would like to see the laws surrounding shooters gaining access to national parks loosened, and thinks there are over 20 million pigs in Queensland alone.

"Under that SSAA we are regulated and insured to make sure we shoot properly. He (the farmer) tells us (the rules) and we abide by that as per his rules," Mr Bauer said.

"There are definitely more pigs than people. I shot one at 150 kilos. That's a big pig. And that isn't just one pig, there is three to four hundred in a mob, and the problem out here is the cowboys that make it difficult for the pig hunter ... We've got to be able to relax the law so we can get the shooters in there to fix the problem."

Feral pigs have long been a bane to local farmers. They destroy farmland, kill lambs, native animals and spread disease. Rob and his team work alongside farmers to eradicate problem pigs on properties, and says major environmental damage is caused by the pigs. Rob's comments come after a story run by the NewsMail on Saturday, describing an out-of-control pig problem in the region.

"The pig creates more damage agriculture wise, it stops productivity for the farmer, and big pigs can eat five or six baby lambs and just wander off back into the bush ... you'll probably lose 30-40 sheep to two pigs over a week," he said.

"It is cruel but we've got to look at it at the production side for the people of Australia, especially the farmers. National parks and the Greenies say you shouldn't shoot them but there is millions and millions of dollars lost in productivity because of these pigs.

"We need to realise productivity is buggered because of these feral animals."